Roblox Kids in Shambles After Steal a Brainrot Removes Tung Tung Sahur

Like another normal Taco Tuesday, I entered Steal a Brainrot on Roblox, but something felt missing. Yes, Steal a Brainrot, Roblox’s chaotic mega-hit, has lost its poster child. Fans logging in over the weekend were shocked to find Tung Tung Tung Sahur wiped from the game without warning. The removal left players confused, spawning theories, memes, and outrage across TikTok and Discord. As Steal a Brainrot removed Tung Tung Tung Sahur, the Roblox community shed tears together. But what actually happened? Let us find out.

Why Is Tung Tung Tung Sahur Removed from Steal a Brainrot?

The mystery started when every trace of Tung Tung Sahur, one of the most popular Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, vanished, his ramp entrance, index slot, and even events tied to him. The worst part was when I looked for the iconic Steal a Brainrot character at the DJ machine; he was replaced with Tralalero, which shocked me to my core.

Developer Sammy has stayed silent, but Momentum Lab, the agency representing creator Noxaasht, claimed this was tied to copyright licensing. They insisted Noxa didn’t force the takedown, but that Sammy pulled Tung Tung Sahur during legal talks. Momentum Lab said, “Noxa did not force the removal.” As per the quote, Sammy, the creator behind Steal a Brainrot, asked to contact his lawyer, but later he removed Sahur from the game itself.

However, the situation spiraled further when fans noticed Sahur was also gone from Brainrot Evolution, suggesting it’s not just one game feeling the heat. This also means that it is a copyright dispute, and Sammy might not be behind removing the character from his game.

Will Tung Tung Tung Sahur Return in Steal a Brainrot?

The door isn’t fully closed. Momentum Lab said they’re “open for discussion” and even want Tung Sahur back in the game. But until licensing issues are sorted, his fate hangs in the balance. Some fans believe this is just a temporary removal until contracts are settled, while others fear Sahur’s gone for good.

Whatever the future holds, some of the Steal a Brainrot events and Crafting Recipes will miss Sahur’s presence. Well, one question the community has in mind is whether you can copyright AI-generated artwork. Only time will tell.

What Is Tung Tung Tung Sahur?

For newcomers, Tung Tung Tung Sahur wasn’t just another character. Inspired by the Italian Brainrot, he was the icon and the mascot of Steal a Brainrot, instantly recognizable with his wooden bat look and signature intro sequence. Players loved him so much that whole memes, edits, and even side stories about his “kids” and “girlfriend” popped up online.

Losing him feels like Roblox losing its own Pikachu or Mario. Ever since the Steal a Brainrot removed Tung Tung Tung Sahur, fans have flooded social media with despair, memes, and demands to “LET’S TUNG TUNG BACK.” Even popular creators like Kreekcraft shared a dedicated video on this matter.

At this point, Tung Sahur’s future in Steal a Brainrot depends on whether the developer and Momentum Lab can strike a deal. Until then, the game’s biggest mascot remains missing, and players are left clinging to hope. The Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur saga is far from over. And its outcome could shape how other brainrot characters are handled in Roblox going forward.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think Tung Tung Tung Sahur should stay removed in Steal a Brainrot? Let us know in the comments.