Roblox Introduces Regional Pricing for Avatar Items

Roblox is taking a big step towards improving the accessibility of in-game items and boosting the creator earnings by introducing regional pricing for avatar items. This takes effect from June 9, 2025, and is set to change prices accordingly to the local economies. As the digital items become more affordable, creators on the platform can make more profit in the long run. So, let’s uncover what’s in it for you, whether you’re a gamer or a creator on the Roblox platform.

Regional pricing means the cost of avatar items will vary between countries based on a wide range of factors or economic signals, such as purchasing power, exchange rates, and local spending behavior on the Roblox marketplace. Even if there is a global economic shift, the avatar item prices will be changed accordingly.

Although the regional pricing for game passes, in particular, was previously announced in April, it turned out exceptionally well. There was a 26% increase in the number of users who paid for Roblox experiences. With that in mind, Roblox is hoping to receive similar success rates in the avatar marketplace. Here, creators design and make various items for avatars, like clothing, accessories, gear, and so on.

Image Credit: Roblox

As discussed earlier, players across various nations will start to notice the change in pricing of avatar items from June 9, with full implementation expected by the end of this month. Since there are no abrupt changes, this will ensure a smoother rollout of the pricing algorithms.

By default, each Avatar item has regional pricing turned on. However, creators can choose to opt out of these features. Roblox has given a fair warning to the creators that disabling the regional pricing reduces the item’s competitiveness in all regions where the feature is active.

This feature is a way to foster access to avatar items to a broader global audience and not cause any harm or loss to the creators, but rather help them sell more items to the players worldwide.

Now you know about regional pricing in Roblox and when it will go into effect. So, what are your thoughts on this feature? Let us know in the comments below!