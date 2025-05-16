Roblox Now Lets You Buy Real Products While Playing Games

Roblox is taking a giant leap forward by merging the digital and physical worlds of shopping. What if I tell you that now, you can buy a cool hoodie while slaying dragons or get the perfect shade of lipstick while customizing your avatar, and that too without leaving your favorite Roblox experience? Well, all this is turning into reality with the latest Roblox feature that allows buying and selling merchandise inside a gaming experience. On that note, let’s check out more about this new Roblox feature.

Roblox Will Let You Shop for Real Products In-Game

Roblox has recently rolled out the Commerce APIs, which will allow creators and brands to sell real-world products to players directly from the experience. Moreover, thanks to the integration of Shopify, creators don’t require any custom backend, and these merchants can join the Roblox community seamlessly.

So, from fashion and beauty to toys and entertainment, the possibilities seem endless. For instance, Fenty Beauty recently released an exclusive limited edition Gloss Bomb that can only be purchased from inside the game. Meanwhile, creator studio Twin Atlas generated six-figure revenue from its in-game merchandise through titles like Creatures of Sonaria, World // Zero, and Dragon Adventures.

Image Credit: Roblox

As of now, this feature is exclusively released for users in the U.S. who are aged 13 and above. However, Roblox assures us that this feature will expand internationally and cater to much broader age groups shortly.

Furthermore, the new Approved Merchandiser Program (AMP) from Roblox allows linking physical, real-world products with the digital items present in the game through redeemable codes. This program seems like a win-win for both parties, where the creators get more customers for their products and the gamers get more value from their purchases.

A great example is Innov8 Creative Academy’s Daddy Bears Tower Defense, which sold Daddy Bear plush toys linked with codes that gifted in-game wings, crowns, or unique cosmetics.

Roblox’s move to introduce real-world shopping inside digital experiences marks a major shift in online commerce. Millions of players can now express themselves and connect with brands like never before. So, what do you think about this move? Let us know in the comments below!