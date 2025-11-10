Predator Badlands Box Office Collection: Was the Hunt a Success?

After quite some time, we finally have a live-action Predator movie, and considering the history this franchise has had, it is understandable if you have been keeping your expectations in check. However, things seem to have taken a turn for the better as this movie takes a different course compared to previous outings, and if you are a fan of the franchise, you would be happy to know that it is working, and Predator: Badlands (review) is doing really well at the Box Office. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Predator: Badland’s Box Office collection.

Predator Badlands Is Currently the No.1 Movie in the World

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox (via YouTube/20th Century Fox, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Predator: Badlands saw its release following one of the worst weekends in 2025 box office, but this movie quickly changed that. Predator: Badlands grossed a total of $40 million on its opening weekend in America, which marked the highest collection made by this franchise since the $38.3 million collection made by Alien Vs Predator, released in 2004.

Not just in the United States, Predator: Badlands grossed a collection of $40 million globally as well, bringing the total box office collection to a whopping $80 million.

Predator: Badlands was made with a total budget of $105 million, so now all we have to see is how the movie performs over the weekdays. Badlands now needs to make $25 million more to break even, and if the overall collection crosses $150 million, we could say that the movie turned out to be profitable.