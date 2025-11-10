Home » Predator Badlands Box Office Collection: Was the Hunt a Success?

Predator Badlands Box Office Collection: Was the Hunt a Success?

Predator Badlands is doing good so far on the Box Office and if you are wondering how much money it has made so far, he is everything you need to know about its box office collection so far.
A Predator from Predator Badlands
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios (via YouTube/20th Century, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • Predator Badlands has made $40 million domestically and $40 million globally.
  • This brings the total collection over the weekend to $80 million worldwide on a budget of $105 million.
  • Now, Predator Badlands needs to make $25 million more to break even and about a total of $150 million to be considered profitable.

After quite some time, we finally have a live-action Predator movie, and considering the history this franchise has had, it is understandable if you have been keeping your expectations in check. However, things seem to have taken a turn for the better as this movie takes a different course compared to previous outings, and if you are a fan of the franchise, you would be happy to know that it is working, and Predator: Badlands (review) is doing really well at the Box Office. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Predator: Badland’s Box Office collection.

Predator Badlands Is Currently the No.1 Movie in the World

Predator and Thia in Predator Badlands
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox (via YouTube/20th Century Fox, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Predator: Badlands saw its release following one of the worst weekends in 2025 box office, but this movie quickly changed that. Predator: Badlands grossed a total of $40 million on its opening weekend in America, which marked the highest collection made by this franchise since the $38.3 million collection made by Alien Vs Predator, released in 2004.

Also Read: How Are Predator Badlands and Alien Franchise Connected?

Not just in the United States, Predator: Badlands grossed a collection of $40 million globally as well, bringing the total box office collection to a whopping $80 million.

Predator: Badlands was made with a total budget of $105 million, so now all we have to see is how the movie performs over the weekdays. Badlands now needs to make $25 million more to break even, and if the overall collection crosses $150 million, we could say that the movie turned out to be profitable.

