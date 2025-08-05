Power Rangers Are Morphin into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 to Squash Bugs

The Fortnite community is abuzz with excitement as Chapter 6 Season 4, named Shock ‘N Awesome, prepares to premiere on August 7, following an exciting superhero-themed Season 3. Epic Games is preparing to bring a massive change to gameplay, with teasers already pointing to an extraterrestrial bug invasion theme that would change the Battle Royale island.

The ongoing season’s grand finale, the Super Showdown live event on August 2, featured Superman and the Supernova Heroes battling a monster tentacle, laying the groundwork for the bug theme. Fans are looking forward to new mechanics, such as the reintroduction of mud sliding, as well as newly teased Minigun and Rocket Launcher, which will correlate with the predicted chaos.

Now, Epic has dropped a live-action teaser for the upcoming season and has finally announced the much-awaited collab with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in a classic ’90s style. Here’s what the full teaser revealed.

New Fortnite Season 4 Trailer Reveals Power Rangers Collab, Megazord, and New Weapons

Fortnite has released a brand new live-action teaser for the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome, featuring Power Rangers vs Bad Bugs in the full video. The clip begins with Bugs invading the Battle Royale island while the current loopers are defending the invasion.

While the invasion is ongoing, Power Rangers drop onto the island and use new weapons such as the Triple Quad-Barrel Minigun and Swarmstrike Launcher to squash bugs. The characters also team up with a new Gamer Girl character, who is teased to be included in the new Battle Pass.

Out of the Power Rangers, Tommy Oliver (Green) will be included in the Shock ‘N Awesome Battle Pass. According to Epic, “Mighty Morphin Bundle will hit the Shop mid-August, and includes the Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Blue Ranger Outfits — plus accessories like the Go Go Power Rangers – Redux Jam Track! Battle Pass holders will also be able to unlock the Dino Megazord Outfit by completing Quests starting September 16. And prepare to Power Up as Megazord for a splashy midseason takeover!”

This further confirms that Megazord will also be featured as an in-game mythic, where players will be able to transform themselves into the giant mech, similar to how they transformed themselves into Godzilla or Superman in past seasons.

The trailer also teases new POIs, such as alien nests and hilly terrain, which are consistent with the season’s extraterrestrial storyline. Fans are appreciating the trailer’s campy appeal and Epic’s lighthearted reference to the Power Rangers’ past.

Are you excited for Power Rangers joining Fortnite’s Battle Royale island? Tell us in the comments below!