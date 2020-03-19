Almost everyone is staying home these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the world, and what better way to spend these seemingly longer-than-usual days than play some games. PlayStation’s Mega March Sale is here just in time to bring some impressive deals on PS games that you can check out. Here are our favorite deals from Mega March:
- SIMS 4 is available at Rs. 699 down from its usual price of Rs. 1,749.
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins which is usually priced at Rs. 3,999 is now available for Rs. 1,099. There’s also a deal on the season pass which is now available for Rs. 1,332.
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition is currently available at Rs. 1,749 — a massive discount on its usual Rs. 3,999 selling price.
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition is also discounted from its usual price of Rs. 5,555 and is available for Rs. 1,499. It’s season pass is also on sale, and is available for Rs. 832.
- For any hockey fans out there, NHL 20 is currently available for Rs. 1,599 for the regular edition, Rs. 1,799 for the Deluxe Edition, and Rs. 2,199 for the Ultimate Edition.
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is also available for Rs. 1,082 as compared to its usual price of Rs. 1,499.
- Wrestling fans, you can also get WWE 2K20 for just Rs. 1,919. That’s a whopping 70% off its regular price of Rs. 6,399.
There are a lot more games on deal during the PlayStation Mega March event, and you can head over to the PS Store to check them all out and buy your favorites. Also, while you’re here, you should check out the hardware specs for PS5 that Sony revealed last night.