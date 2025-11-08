Plants vs Brainrots Mutation Machine Guide

Merging mutations of the brainrots and plants is one of the best mechanics to increase the cash flow or deal more damage in Plants vs Brainrots. But doing so also gives you free rewards along with the high-value mutated brainrots or plants. In this guide, learn how the Plants vs Brainrots mutation machine works, along with all the rewards you get for it.

Plants vs Brainrots Mutation Machine Rewards

To get rewards from the mutation merge machine in Plants vs Brainrots, you must merge two brainrots or plants with mutations. Once the merger is complete, you will get a special reward. The rewards include some top-tier Plants vs Brainrots plants, brainrots, and gears.

There are a total of 25 rewards you can get from mutation merging different plants or brainrots. Here is the list of all rewards you will receive from completing the mutation merge in the game:

Merge Counter Rewards Mutation Merge #1 Money Mutation Merge #2 Money + Premium Water Bucket Mutation Merge #3 Frost Grenade + Orcalelo Orcala Mutation Merge #4 Money Mutation Merge #5 Base Card Pack + Premium Water Bucket + Sunflower seed Mutation Merge #6 Witch Potion Mutation Merge #7 Money + Gangster Footera Mutation Merge #8 Money + Sunflower seed Mutation Merge #9 Money + Dragon Fruit seed + Bandito Bobrito Mutation Merge #10 Money Mutation Merge #11 Frost Grenade + Orcalelo Orcala Mutation Merge #12 TBA Mutation Merge #13 TBA Mutation Merge #14 TBA Mutation Merge #15 TBA Mutation Merge #16 TBA Mutation Merge #17 TBA Mutation Merge #18 TBA Mutation Merge #19 TBA Mutation Merge #20 TBA Mutation Merge #21 TBA Mutation Merge #22 TBA Mutation Merge #23 TBA Mutation Merge #24 TBA Mutation Merge #25 TBA

Note: We will add all rewards as we complete merging more mutations.

How to Use Mutation Machine in Plants vs Brainrots

The mutation machine works similarly to the fuse machine in Plants vs Brainrots. The mutation machine is located on the center island, which you can reach by taking the mirror at your base. Once there, walk toward the machine and hold the mutated brainrots or plants you want to merge. Press the E key to put them inside.

After that, go near the EXP machine on the left side and use any EXP items, like a potion or a vial. This will power up the machine and start the mutation merger. If you use a frozen plant or brainrot with a neon plant or brainrot, it will make the frozenneon version of it. Remember, you must use the same type of plants or brainrots with different mutations.

The timer of mutation depends on the rarity of the brainrot. However, the mutation merging speeds up during the mutation mania weather event in Plants vs Brainrots. During this event, the mutation machine runs at a 2x speed. However, the mutation madness starts every hour and lasts for 10 minutes.

That ends our ultimate Plants vs Brainrots mutation machine guide. Which rewards are you focusing on getting from the list? Let us know in the comments.