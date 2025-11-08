Home » Plants vs Brainrots Mutation Machine Guide

Plants vs Brainrots Mutation Machine Guide

In Short
  • The mutation machine in Plants vs Brainrots lets players merge mutated plants or brainrots to earn better versions and extra rewards.
  • Players can only merge the same type of plant or brainrot with different mutations to create stronger variants.
  • The mutation process runs twice as fast during the Mutation Mania event, making it the best time to merge.

Merging mutations of the brainrots and plants is one of the best mechanics to increase the cash flow or deal more damage in Plants vs Brainrots. But doing so also gives you free rewards along with the high-value mutated brainrots or plants. In this guide, learn how the Plants vs Brainrots mutation machine works, along with all the rewards you get for it.

Plants vs Brainrots Mutation Machine Rewards

To get rewards from the mutation merge machine in Plants vs Brainrots, you must merge two brainrots or plants with mutations. Once the merger is complete, you will get a special reward. The rewards include some top-tier Plants vs Brainrots plantsbrainrots, and gears

There are a total of 25 rewards you can get from mutation merging different plants or brainrots. Here is the list of all rewards you will receive from completing the mutation merge in the game:

Merge CounterRewards
Mutation Merge #1Money
Mutation Merge #2Money + Premium Water Bucket
Mutation Merge #3Frost Grenade + Orcalelo Orcala
Mutation Merge #4Money
Mutation Merge #5Base Card Pack + Premium Water Bucket + Sunflower seed
Mutation Merge #6Witch Potion
Mutation Merge #7Money + Gangster Footera
Mutation Merge #8Money + Sunflower seed
Mutation Merge #9Money + Dragon Fruit seed + Bandito Bobrito
Mutation Merge #10Money
Mutation Merge #11Frost Grenade + Orcalelo Orcala
Mutation Merge #12TBA
Mutation Merge #13TBA
Mutation Merge #14TBA
Mutation Merge #15TBA
Mutation Merge #16TBA
Mutation Merge #17TBA
Mutation Merge #18TBA
Mutation Merge #19TBA
Mutation Merge #20TBA
Mutation Merge #21TBA
Mutation Merge #22TBA
Mutation Merge #23TBA
Mutation Merge #24TBA
Mutation Merge #25TBA

Note: We will add all rewards as we complete merging more mutations.

How to Use Mutation Machine in Plants vs Brainrots

The mutation machine works similarly to the fuse machine in Plants vs Brainrots. The mutation machine is located on the center island, which you can reach by taking the mirror at your base. Once there, walk toward the machine and hold the mutated brainrots or plants you want to merge. Press the E key to put them inside.

Also Read: All Plants vs Brainrots Eggs

After that, go near the EXP machine on the left side and use any EXP items, like a potion or a vial. This will power up the machine and start the mutation merger. If you use a frozen plant or brainrot with a neon plant or brainrot, it will make the frozenneon version of it. Remember, you must use the same type of plants or brainrots with different mutations.

Mutation Machine PvB

The timer of mutation depends on the rarity of the brainrot. However, the mutation merging speeds up during the mutation mania weather event in Plants vs Brainrots. During this event, the mutation machine runs at a 2x speed. However, the mutation madness starts every hour and lasts for 10 minutes.

Mutation Mania event

That ends our ultimate Plants vs Brainrots mutation machine guide. Which rewards are you focusing on getting from the list? Let us know in the comments.

Can you merge different plants or brainrots in Plants vs Brainrots mutation machine?

No, you must use the same type of plants or brainrots with different mutations to complete the merging in Plants vs Brainrots.

How to speed up mutation merge in Plants vs Brainrots?

To speed up merging, merge mutated plants or brainrots during the mutation mania event. During the event, the mutation machine speed will be 2x.

