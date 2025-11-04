Oshi no Ko Season 3 Release Date Confirmed in a New Trailer

Oshi no Ko manga by Aka Akasaka may have come to an end last year, but the anime has still plenty of arcs to adapt before ending its run. The second season of Oshi no Ko was on par with its first season’s quality and celebrated by fans worldwide. Now, it’s been more than a year without any new season, so Crunchyroll has finally unveiled the release date of Oshi no Ko Season 3, along with a new trailer today.

Earlier, it was revealed that the third season will premiere in the Winter 2026 anime season, i.e., in January 2026. Now, Crunchyroll has confirmed that Oshi no Ko season 3 is slated to premiere on January 14, 2026, and will be simulcast on their streaming platform.

Along with a new key visual, a new trailer (the second trailer) for Oshi no Ko Season 3 has been released today with the ending theme of the third season. Natori, known for his songs such as Overdose and Saru Shibai, has composed “A Serenade” for Oshi no Ko’s third season ending.

The upcoming season is expected to cover the Main Stay and Scandal arcs. If you are looking for the official synopsis of Oshi no Ko season 3, according to Crunchyroll, it is as follows:

It’s been six months since “POP IN 2” was released. Thanks to MEMcho’s hard work, B-Komachi is about to get their big break. Aqua is a multi-talented entertainer, and Akane’s career as a talented actress is going well. Meanwhile, Kana lost the cheerfulness she once had. To track down the truth behind Ai and Goro’s deaths, Ruby keeps rising in the entertainment world… using lies as a weapon.

The Winter 2026 season is jam-packed with many favorite anime returning, such as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 2, Hell’s Paradise season 2, and more. Now, Oshi no Ko season 3 has officially joined this grand party in January as well. That said, are you planning to stream Oshi no Ko’s third season at the start of next year? Let us know in the comments below.