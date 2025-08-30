Waiting for the Release of One Piece Episode 1142? We’ve a Disappointing News for You

The epic climax of the Egghead arc is underway in the One Piece anime, and the long-awaited thrilling battles are getting animated. If you have watched the previous episode, you know that Luffy is back in Gear 5 mode, and we are all set for a rollercoaster ride along with the arrival of giants. Thus, if you are waiting to watch Luffy’s battle against St. Saturn and Admiral Kizaru in One Piece episode 1142, we have sad news.

One Piece Episode 1142’s Release Is Delayed

Unfortunately, our wait for the next One Piece episode has been extended, as it won’t be airing this weekend. Instead, Chopper and Carrot will be recapping all we know about the giants in a recap episode titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Proud Dream of Giants,” on August 31, 2025, during the break week.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@ToeiAnimation)

Even after undergoing the longest hiatus in One Piece history, the anime often takes a single-week break in between vital episodes. Therefore, the most anticipated One Piece episode 1142 will premiere the following weekend, i.e., on September 7, 2025. Hopefully, we don’t get any other break in September, and ruin the flow of the ultimate climax of the Egghead arc.

There are 18 more chapters left in the Egghead arc, and Toei Animation Studios will take their sweet time adapting each chapter to wrap up the ongoing arc in 2025. The climax of the Egghead arc will be the most arduous task for the animators, as the final battles on the futuristic island involve big names that I don’t want to spoil.

That said, I look forward to the release of One Piece episode 1142 next weekend. The latest episodes of One Piece will be readily available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. If you are disappointed with the delay, you can read the latest One Piece chapter 1158, which will be released on August 3,1, and learn more about the Rocks era.