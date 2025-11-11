NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 11, 2025

NYT Connections is a challenging word association game with new puzzles released every day. But if you are already familiar with it and just want to find out the Connections hints today, then you’re at the right spot. We post NYT Connections answers to help you solve each day’s puzzle easily. So, let’s not waste any time and check out the NYT Connections hints and answers for today’s game #884 on November 11, 2025.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a word association game that spreads 16 random words across a 4 x 4 grid. Players must find, well, the connections among these words and divide them across four categories, colored yellow, green, blue, and purple, based on difficulty. If this sounds challenging and you need more help on how to play Connections, be sure to check out our guide on the game.

The New York Times launched Connections to capture the excitement and success of its popular puzzle game, Wordle. So, if you want to play NYT Connections, then it is available for free on both mobile and desktop devices.

Hints for Today’s Connections Categories

Every Connections category is colour-coded based on its difficulty levels. Starting with the Yellow category being the easiest and the Purple category being the toughest, the NYT game can quickly become challenging if you’re unprepared.

To make your life even easier, here are the NYT Connections hints for today’s categories:

🟨 Yellow category hint – Cosmetics

🟩 Green category hint – Area

🟦 Blue category hint – Supportive objects

🟪 Purple category hint – iOS icons

Spoiler Warning: Scroll past this point AT YOUR OWN RISK. Major category hints and answers for today’s NYT Connections are below.

Check out Today’s Connections Categories

Here are the NYT Connections categories for November 11, 2025.

🟨 Yellow – MAKEUP

🟩 Green – BREADTH

🟦 Blue – OBJECT USED FOR SUPPORT

🟪 Purple – ICONS ON AN IPHONE

Oh, you’re here for today’s puzzle? Do you see where each word should go? No? Then, keep scrolling to see the NYT Connections answers for today.

Answers for NYT Connections Today

The answers for Connections today are:

🟨 MAKEUP : BLUSH, FOUNDATION, HIGHLIGHTER, POWDER

🟩 BREADTH : EXTENT, RANGE, SCALE, SCOPE

🟦 OBJECT USED FOR SUPPORT : BASE, HOLDER, REST, STAND

🟪 ICONS ON AN IPHONE: COMPASS, ENVELOPE, MUSIC NOTES, SPEECH BUBBLE

Difficulty Level for Today’s Connections

Based on my experience solving Connections, I’d rate today’s puzzles a 2 out of 5.

Here, 5 is the hardest and 1 is the easiest level of difficulty. Of course, difficulty can be subjective, and you may find today’s grid easier or tougher than I did.

How to Play NYT Connections

Since you’re here, chances are that you already know how to play NYT Connections. But, if you’re still confused or need some help, here are the best tips on how to play NYT Connections:

Simplicity is key: Connections often use ambiguous words to trick you. Instead of focusing on the details, look for simpler connections. For instance, “DEAR” and “DEER” both have a hunter-prey dynamic, but they can be similar-sounding words.

Connections often use ambiguous words to trick you. Instead of focusing on the details, look for simpler connections. For instance, “DEAR” and “DEER” both have a hunter-prey dynamic, but they can be similar-sounding words. Watch those guesses: A key thing to note is that Connections provides only four attempts for a single puzzle. So, don’t be too trigger-happy, and carefully weigh your words before pressing that submit button.

A key thing to note is that Connections provides only four attempts for a single puzzle. So, don’t be too trigger-happy, and carefully weigh your words before pressing that submit button. Shuffle Away: Use the Shuffle button to your advantage. The sneaky Connections editor deliberately places the first word as a misdirection. That’s why you should press the Shuffle button, as it can help you guess the correct Connections.

Most importantly, don’t stress if today’s puzzle gave you trouble. There will be a fresh Connections puzzle waiting for you tomorrow, and we will be back with another guide to help you out.