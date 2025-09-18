Latest Now You See Me 3 Trailer Shows Clash Between Two Generations of Magicians

If you have grown up with a fascination for magic, it would be safe to assume that you have the Now You See Me franchise tattooed in your memory. Now, after a long wait, we are all aware that the franchise is coming back with a fresh sequel titled Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, while bringing back The Four Horsemen along with some fresh faces and much higher stakes. Recently, we got our first look at a brand new trailer for Now You See Me 3, and here is everything you should know about it.

Image Credit: Lionsgate Movies (via X/The Wrap, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

It was already in the air that a new clip for the upcoming movie is all set to come out sometime soon, but now, before being released on YouTube and X accounts of Lionsgate, we have got ourselves an exclusive first look at the new trailer of Now You See Me, Now You Don’t via TheWrap. The clip clocks in at a serious runtime of 2 Minutes 24 Seconds, and honestly, makes you feel like you watched the whole movie by the time the Now You See Me 3 trailer concludes.

Looking at the clip, we see the cast of Now You See Me return with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Lizzy Caplan, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman. Along with the OG cast of the franchise, we also get to see new faces such as Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa. The clip clearly tells us that there are certain ideological differences between the Horsemen and the new magicians, stemming mostly from the massive generational gap.

However, we see in the Now You See Me 3 trailer that the two groups team up and go against a crime family known as the Vanderberg family, whose head is Veronika Vanderberg. It appears that the magicians are going to steal an invaluable diamond from her, and the rest of the movie will turn out to be a cat-and-mouse chase. So, with that being said, all that’s left to do is mark our calendars for November 14, 2025.