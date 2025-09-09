New SPY x FAMILY Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here, and the Forger Family Is Back

The Summer 2025 anime season delivered some of the best anime of this year. But our Summer seasonal favorites are coming to an end in September. There is no need to worry, as Fall 2025 anime are right around the corner. Among the most anticipated anime in the fall lineup is Spy x Family season 3, which fans have been eagerly awaiting for the past two years. Following an extended wait with teasers, Cloverworks and Wit Studios have finally unveiled the release date of Spy x Family season 3 today, along with a brand-new trailer.

The production staff has officially announced that Spy x Family season 3 is scheduled for a grand premiere on October 4, 2025. Furthermore, a new trailer has also been released, which features the ending theme song of season 3, ‘Actor’ by Lilas Ikuta.

The Friendship Schemes and Red Circus (chapters 64-78) arcs are expected to be covered in the third season. The new trailer teases the Forger family getting entangled in the spy and assassin world once again. However, it is confirmed that we will be getting to witness the mysterious past of Twilight (Loid Forger) in the upcoming season.

With the release date revealed, the third season of Spy x Family will premiere alongside the most-awaited titles such as My Hero Academia season 8, To Your Eternity Season 3, and more. The Fall 2025 anime season is stacked with many releases, and Spy x Family season 3 looks promising to stand out as one of the best comedy anime of this year.

The new season will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Having said that, are you excited to stream the third season of Spy x Family next month? Let us know in the comments below.