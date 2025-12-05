New Men in Black Movie Eyes Will Smith’s Return to the Franchsie

After bringing back the Bad Boys franchise and absolutely owning the big screen, Sony Pictures is moving towards bringing back one of its most loved franchises, Men in Black. Among all the franchises brought to us by Sony, this is easily one of the most successful franchises they have ever created, and it only makes sense for them to eye Will Smith to play the lead role, so without further ado, let’s take a look at what we have at hand.

Is Will Smith Returning to the Men in Black Franchise?

Image Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

According to reports by Deadline, Sony has brought in Chris Bremner to write a new Men in Black movie. This is a rather smart movie, considering he was the one behind Bad Boys for Life, and the movie was such a massive success.

Now, while Sony has reached out to Will Smith to reprise his role of Agent J in the new Men in Black Movie, he has not given his commitment to the project and will only give out a response once he has read the script.

Now, it is unclear if Sony wants Will Smith to return in a full-fledged role or something like a “passing the torch” kind of role, but with time, we will most probably have the answers. Since this new project is obviously in very early stages of development, there are no other details available about what is happening at Sony. So, we will have to wait a while to gather more info, and till then, stay tuned with us, and we will bring you any further update that comes our way.