Netflix’s My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Finally Gets Screenwriter and It Cannot Be Better than This

It may seem like the My Hero Academia era is coming to an end, with the manga already concluded and the anime’s final season set to air next month. However, Kohei Horikoshi’s epic superhero saga is entering a new chapter in the form of a live-action series by Netflix. Netflix and Legendary’s My Hero Academia live-action project has been quietly in the works for a long time. Now, after a long break, we have a major update regarding Netflix’s MHA live-action as a new screenwriter has been confirmed to be on board today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Fuchs, the screenwriter behind blockbusters such as Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Argylle, and more, has joined the My Hero Academia live-action team to write the scripts. Jason Fuchs also confirmed the announcement with a post on his Instagram account today, which you can view below:

In case you are not aware, Shinsuke Sato, the director of Alice in Borderland live-action, Kingdom, Bleach, and many more live-action projects, is the one who is directing MHA live-action, and now the team has found their screenwriter.

Netflix has been actively involved in bringing new life to the popular best-selling manga, such as One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, etc, in the form of live-action. Netflix’s One Piece live-action was a massive success in Netflix’s live-action adaptations history, and we hope it’s the same case for MHA.

That said, do you think the new screenwriter of the upcoming MHA live-action series can faithfully adapt Kohei’s superhero manga? Let us know in the comments below.