Netflix Partners With MAPPA Studios to Expand Its Exclusive Anime Lineup

MAPPA is one of the supreme studios in the modern anime industry, consistently delivering faithful and next-level anime adaptations. Time after time, they have proven to be the best in class with Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, AOT, and many more. In recent times, anime viewership has skyrocketed, thanks to streaming platforms. Amidst the ongoing battle between the streaming giants, Netflix has confirmed a partnership with MAPPA Studios earlier today.

MAPPA and Netflix have already teamed up to work on projects such as Ranma 1/2 remake and Kakegurui. Now, Netflix has announced a full-on collaboration with the esteemed MAPPA Studios to work on new anime projects, from production to merchandise. Moreover, these new upcoming anime titles will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Manabu Otsuka, the President and CEO of MAPPA, said, “We have worked with Netflix on various projects in the past, but this expanded partnership is based on MAPPA’s core belief in being an independent studio — both creatively and in business.”

Japanese animation studios must proactively lead every stage, from understanding global audience needs and developing projects, to reaching viewers and expanding related businesses. MAPPA is committed to deepening our collaboration with Netflix, aiming for a long-term, win-win partnership.

Kaata Sakamoto, Vice President of Content (Netflix Japan), praised the MAPPA studios and shared a word about their future:

MAPPA is a remarkable studio that has continuously taken on bold challenges and achieved unprecedented forms of expression. At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators. By combining MAPPA’s unique approach to anime production with Netflix’s global reach — and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content — we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world.

With the new partnership, upcoming installments, such as Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc, Vinland Saga Season 3, and more, are expected to be Netflix exclusives going forward. Now, Crunchyroll faces intense competition with Netflix securing one of the best studios in the industry right now. Let’s wait and see how this strategic partnership paves the way for more high-quality adaptation from now on.

In the meantime, what do you think about the unexpected partnership between Netflix and MAPPA Studios? Let us know in the comments below.