‘NE ZHA 2,’ the Record-Breaking Animated Film That Grossed Over $2 Billion, Gets US Release Date

Ne Zha 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 film. Upon its release in China earlier this year, the film gained huge praise and ended up grossing $2 billion in the country. It eventually surpassed not only the anime in general but also Pixar’s most celebrated animated film, Inside Out 2. So, now A24 has joined forces with CMC Pictures to bring the masterpiece to the global audience.

A24 announced on Wednesday that the English version of NE ZHA2 will be released in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in IMAX formats on August 22, 2025.

As reported by Variety, Michelle Yeoh, the Malaysian actress, has joined the cast of the English version. Well, nothing is yet known about her role.

“I’m honored to be part of ‘Ne Zha 2. Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry and magic of this film on the big screen”. – Michelle Yeoh

Ne Zha 2 takes inspiration from several Chinese mythological legends, and well, the end product turned out extremely well. Those who have watched the film already state it as a visual spectacle that gives the audience one of the best stories, packed with some influential messages.

The quality of Ne Zha’s part 1 was compared to even the best animated movies or anime series of all time. Well, the sequel wasn’t any different, as the official trailer of the movie had the world excited to experience the film’s excellence. Fortunately, after conquering the global audience, Ne Zha 2 is all set to surprise the rest of the world with its quality.

Ne Zha 2 picks up right after the events of the first movie, yes, the same movie that saw Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s bodies being destroyed. Fortunately, though, Taiyi Zhenren rebuilds the bodies for the duo after preserving their souls.

However, the funny twist in the story is that both Ne Zha and Ao Bing are forced to share the same body, making things tricky for the two. That was enough to frustrate the duo, but things got even more troublesome when they came across Wuliang’s sinister plan to conquer the world.

Ultimately, Ne Zha 2 is a tale about partnership and good triumphing over evil. The movie is as funny as it is emotional, so you should definitely watch it in theaters.