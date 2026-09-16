Minecraft’s New AI Players Add-on Brings Chaos to Your Solo World

The single-player mode in Minecraft is going to get a little less lonely with the latest AI Players Add-On by Gamemode One. For just 830 Minecoins, this Minecraft Bedrock Add-On can add life-like AI companions directly into your world.

These digital buddies can work on their own, as they can chop trees, mine ores, gather food, fight hostile mobs, craft equipment, and even follow you on adventures. The AI Players Add-On has launched on the official Marketplace on September 15, alongside the Minecraft Wilderness Bound update.

Gamemode One says the goal is not to create perfect artificial players, but unpredictable companions who are capable of producing the same chaotic moments.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Installing the AI Players Add-On is simple. Visit the Minecraft Marketplace, search for the mod, make the purchase, and download it to your system. Once installed, launch the Bedrock Edition, and while creating a new world, click on the Activate button under the Behavior Packs.

With the Add-On enabled, you will get a moderation tool that allows you to teleport, kick, or even permanently ban the AI companions. Losing the tool is not catastrophic either, because you can easily craft it using a pickaxe, an axe, and a copper ingot.

Coming to the part of AI companions, they can independently progress through the early stages, like crafting tools, searching for stones, ores, and eventually diamonds. They can also fight monsters, use weapons, wear armor, and interact with the nearby crafting tables and furnaces.

You can further open the AI companion’s inventory to provide equipment, food, torches, or other resources. Even when left alone, the companions can pursue their own goals and wander off to explore the brand-new Dappled Forests in Minecraft.

And that is all about the new Minecraft AI Players Add-On. So, what do you think about this mod in the game? Tell us in the comments below.