Minecraft Snapshot 25W46A Polishes All New Mounts of Mayhem Features

Mobs Get Smarter with Minecraft Snapshot 25W46A

The latest Minecraft Snapshot 25W46A has made some existing mounts and the new hostile mobs a little wiser. Mobs, including horses, mules, donkeys, camels, zombie horses, and camel husks, will no longer panic when ridden and controlled by mobs.

Although a subtle tweak, it will make those interactions a lot smoother for someone making mob-based contraptions in their world.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Meanwhile, the Parched mob has received a useful improvement. It will be completely immune to the Weakness effect. Now, coming to the Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus, they emit a new sound effect while performing dash attacks.

For crafters who love keeping their bases organized, the Snapshot 25W46A has a nice surprise. The spawn eggs will now be grouped thematically into categories like Overworld, Nether, and then the End.

That completes jotting down all the changes brought in Minecraft Snapshot 25W46A. So, open up your launcher and check out the new features by downloading the latest Java snapshot. Have you tried the new spear weapon in Minecraft yet? Tell us in the comments below.