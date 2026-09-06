Minecraft 26.3 Gets an Official Name – Wilderness Bound Update

Mojang is sending players to explore the newest biomes as the Minecraft 26.3 drop officially gets its name: the Wilderness Bound update. The upcoming game drop is going to showcase a distinctly autumnal Minecraft biome called the Dappled Forest, colorful Poplar trees, Abandoned Camps, new camping items, and more.

Although we still don’t have a confirmed release date for the Minecraft 26.3 drop, it is expected within the next two weeks, which is mid September, 2026.

At the heart of the Wilderness Bound update, there’s a new biome called the Dappled Forest in Minecraft. It is packed with tall Poplar trees carrying red, orange, and yellow leaves. While exploring this biome, you can find a new set of Shelf Mushrooms in Minecraft, Red Shrubs, fallen logs, and a unique atmosphere that sets it apart from usual green Meadows or Plains.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The exploration doesn’t stop at finding new vegetation. You can find numerous Abandoned Camps in Minecraft across multiple existing biomes that adapt their appearance accordingly. Well, this isn’t just a pit stop to sit and relax while you explore the wilderness; the Abandoned Camps can spawn with Barrels and Chests containing exclusive loot like wheat, bread, leather, axes, arrows, maps, and more.

Exploration is going to be more comfortable with the Minecraft Wilderness Bound update, due to the introduction of Straw Beds that allow you to skip a night without changing the respawn point. You can find them at the Abandoned Camps or simply use 3x Hay Bales to craft a Straw Bed in Minecraft.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Straw Beds are not the sole reason to make your life comfortable. The 26.3 update finally adds a way to sit by introducing cushions in Minecraft. If you have a bit of creative flair, these cushions can be used to build a variety of furniture, such as sofas and chairs in the game.

The update isn’t purely about new biomes and exploratory ideas. You can use the Poplar trees to get a gray wood set, while the Wool Stairs and Slabs further expand your palette. Well, if you feel the Wool blocks are prone to getting burned, replace them with the brand-new Concrete Stairs and Slabs in Minecraft having the same set of colors.

With the name now official, the Minecraft Wilderness Bound update is shaping up to be one of the best drops of 2026 yet.