Microsoft is blocking the Windows 10 May 2020 Update on a large number of devices after discovering a series of critical issues. The company has published a list of at least 10 known issues that it says it is investigating, while one of the bugs have already been mitigated. Some of the problems include unexpected BSODs or reboots, inability to connect to more than one Bluetooth device, intermittent mouse input with certain apps and games, and more.

Some Windows 10 users who are unable to update to the latest version, are reporting that Windows Update is notifying them if the new software is unavailable for their device. According to Redditor, u/ThrowYourDreamsAway, the update notification on their PC reads: “The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is on its way. We’re offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn’t quite ready for it. Once your device is ready, you’ll see the update available on this page. There’s nothing you need to do at this time”.

According to Bleeping Computer, incompatible drivers may be holding back the updates in some cases, and updating the drivers or uninstalling incompatible drivers might enable the update to go through. Better still, you can check out our detailed guide on how to force install the May 2020 Update on your PC. Do note that doing so might create compatibility issues with your device in some cases.

Released last week, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update brings a plethora of improvements and new features, including a new, chat-based UI for Cortana, updates to Virtual Desktops, a simplified Swift Pair for Bluetooth accessories, some design changes for the Settings app, Windows Hello biometric authentication for compatible PCs and more.