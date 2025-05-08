Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch Brings Giant-Size Hive Mind Mode and Summer Skins

As if we didn’t have enough chaos in the game already, NetEase has decided to spice things up in the latest mini update. The Marvel Rivals May 8 patch brings exciting additions to the game that range from a new and mashed-up game mode to some interesting seasonal cosmetics. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect to see.

Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Hive Mind Brings Chaos

Remember the Giant-Size Brain Blast mode that recently came our way? Everyone loved it because of the big goofy heads. However, the new Hive Mind takes that approach and combines it with a clone system. The new quirky mode will randomly assign one hero per team. Yes, this means all five members will play as the same hero.

The Giant-Size Hive Mind mode brings a ton of chaos as the Marvel Rivals trailer shows everyone utterly mixed up, confused, and yet fighting whoever they can spot. So if it was always your dream of being ‘armed and dangerous’ as Bucky with your entire team, you’re in for a treat.

The New Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Hive Mind mode will run in two time windows, which are:

First window : May 9, 2025 (09:00:00 UTC) to May 12, 2025 (09:00:00 UTC)

: May 9, 2025 (09:00:00 UTC) to May 12, 2025 (09:00:00 UTC) Second window: May 16, 2025 (09:00:00 UTC) to May 19, 2025 (09:00:00 UTC)

While no rewards for the game have been stated, expect some interesting things to pop up once it goes live.

Marvel Rivals May 8 Patch Brings New Summer Skins

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you already know about the new summer cosmetics that have been teased. Well, these are finally coming to the game in the form of two different bundles for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl. The Sunshine Raccoon and Squirrel Bundle brings a vibrant look to both heroes as we see them donning all summery vibes and looking their best.

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals (via X)

As you can see, the new Marvel Rivals Sunshine bundles will be available to purchase on May 9, 2:00 UTC. While the prices haven’t been confirmed yet, do expect to spend anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 units per bundle.

Emote and Spray Wheel Overhaul, Bug Fixes, and More

Besides the new highlight additions above, the Marvel Rivals May 8 patch is also bringing a redesign for the emote and spray wheel. That’s right, both items will now have separate wheels with dedicated hotkeys for ease of use. Players can now apply spray wheel settings across all heroes from the cosmetics menu. Furthermore, there’s a new quick-equip feature that will auto-slot any new spray or emote you unlock!

Other minor bug fixes include correcting healing badge logic, fixing Jeff’s Ultimate display glitch, Bruce Banner’s jump binding, and a quick fix for the anonymous voice chat mode. Do note that no hero or balance changes were made in the patch.

And these are all the new changes in the Marvel Rivals May 8 patch. Let us know if you’re excited for the new game mode in the comments below!