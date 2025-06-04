Marvel Rivals June 5 Update Patch Notes: Ultron’s Battle Matrix Event, Gameplay Tweaks, and More

A brand-new update for Marvel Rivals is en route, bringing gameplay optimizations and fixes to the title, alongside the new Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol event. The event follows up on the release of the Avengers villain as a playable character with a dedicated game mode themed around his strategic mastery.

You can learn everything about the Marvel Rivals Battle Matrix event in our comprehensive guide. But essentially, the event is an auto-chess mode akin to Teamfight Tactics and Dota, which sees players deploy Marvel heroes as units on a checkered board. The character selection in the event will be limited, and each hero will serve a specific role in the mode’s round-based, point-elimination format.

Image Credit: Netease Games

Beyond the auto-chess elements, players will also need to manage an in-game economy and use currencies to purchase the best synergies for their units. There’s also a multiplier system in play, just like TFT, which can enhance a character’s capabilities.

If you’re eager to test it out, the Battle Matrix event kicks off on June 6 and comes to an end on June 23rd. The devs have added some extra encouragement in the form of a limited-time Tic-Tac-Toe Spray that can be claimed by logging into the event. As for the other new features in the update, check out the full patch notes below:

All-New Experimental Mode – Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol

This week, step into the metallic mind of Ultron in the all-new game mode: Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol! Command and conquer from Ultron’s perspective and outsmart your foes with machine-like precision.

Gameplay Duration: 2025/6/6, 09:00:00 – 2025/6/23, 09:00:00 (UTC)

New In Store

1. Jeff the Land Shark – Sunshine Land Shark Bundle

2. Wolverine – Weapon X Bundle

Available from 2025/6/6, 02:00:00 (UTC)

Limited-Time Login Reward: Tic-Tac-Toe Spray

Log in during the event period to claim your exclusive Tic-Tac-Toe Spray! Challenge your friends to a game of wits and strategy in the spawn room (or the heat of battle).

Claim Period: 2025/6/5, 09:00:00 – 2025/6/12, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Optimizations

1. Loki’s Illusions can now perform emotes with the real Loki during battle. Mischief, multiplied!

2. Players can now have up to 6 sprays at once on the battlefield.

Fixes

All Platforms

1. Enhanced the Jeff-Nado Team-Up Profile story.

Maps and Modes

1. Fixed certain terrain issues in the Hellfire Gala: Krakoa map where characters could become stuck or clip into strange locations.

That wraps up everything you need to know about the latest Marvel Rivals June 4 patch. Are you excited about the new event? Let us know in the comments below.



