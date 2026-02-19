Marvel Rivals February 19 Update Patch Notes: New Events, Free Skins, and More

A new weekly update for Marvel Rivals is en route, carrying the next batch of Season 6.5 content for players to check out. Initially revealed as part of the Season 6.5 roadmap, the February 19 update brings two new events, store items, and a set of buffs and nerfs to popular characters. One of the new events also offers a free skin to collect that is well worth adding to your collection.

With all that being said, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the February 19 update, including the buffs and nerfs revealed yesterday.

Marvel Rivals February 20260219 Patch Notes

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on February 19, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

New Events – Faulty Dream & Twisted Nightmare

Image Credit: Netease

This week will see the launch of two brand new events:

Complete the Faulty Dream event to unlock Doctor Strange Phantom Sorcerer Costume and other rewards for FREE!

Complete the Twisted Nightmare event to unlock Scarlet Witch Twisted Conjurer Costume and other rewards.

Event Duration: February 19, 2026, 9 AM UTC to March 20, 2026, 9 AM UTC

New In Store

Iron Man – Iron Mariner Bundle

Emma Frost – Black Queen of the Marauders Bundle

Emma Frost – Black Queen of the Marauders Emoji Bundle

Scarlet Witch Twisted Conjurer Costume Color Chromas & Ability VFX – Ultimate Ability

Take a Seat Emote Combo Bundle New Animation For: Groot, Elsa Bloodstone

Available From: February 20, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

New In Store Next Week

Moon Knight – Eclipse Knight Bundle

Phoenix – Seat of Spring Bundle

Moon Knight – Eclipse Knight Emoji Bundle

Available From: February 27, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Hero Buffs and Nerfs

Now, here’s a look at all the Marvel Rivals hero buffs and nerfs arriving as part of the February 19 update:

Elsa Bloodstone

Reduces Glartrox’s health from 500 to 400; Reduces Dash Duration from 6s to 3.5s; adjusts the enemy grab hitbox from 6m (L) × 6m (W) × 3.5m (H) to 5m (L) × 5m (W) × 3.5m (H).

Hawkeye

Reduces Piercing Arrow’s Base Damage from 34 to 28/

Reduces the Base Damage of a fully charged arrow from 85 to 70. When boosted by Archer’s Focus, the damage of a charged arrow is down from 175 to 160.

Hela

Damage falloff of Nightsword Thorn still starts at 18m; at 30m, maximum falloff drops to 70% of the base (was 80%); beyond 25m, two critical hits will not KO a 250 HP target.

Gambit

Reduces base health from 275 to 250.

Breaking Spades now grants 10% Damage Boost (was 15%).

And that covers everything you need to know about the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. Are you looking forward to the February 19 update? Let us know in the comments.