Marvel Rivals February 19 Hotfix Nerfs New Season 6.5 Hero and More Damage Dealers

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 has gotten off to a flyer thanks to the debut of Esla Bloodstone and all the festivities on Times Square map. The ongoing Wedding Wishes event has also been hit since it offers legendary costumes in exchange for non-premium currency. However, there have been nagging complaints surrounding hero balancing, especially when it comes to the likes of Hela and Hawkeye.

Both characters have a reputation for having “nerf armor,” which is why they always fall on the overpowered side of the curve. Thankfully, this is no longer the case, as Netease has announced a new batch of Season 6.5 buffs and nerfs to address feedback. The patch looks set to shake up the game’s meta, so learn all about it in our Marvel Rivals February 19 hotfix report below.

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on February 19, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action. As mentioned above, expect a range of nerfs to damage-dealing heroes, including the freshly released Elsa Bloodstone.

Hero Adjustments

Elsa Bloodstone

Image Credit: Netease

Elsa Bloodstone has wasted no time in establishing herself as an A-tier hero, although her Ultimate is rather overpowered. The February 19 hotfix tones it down by reducing Glartrox’s grab hitbox and also reducing its health. The ability is still great for isolating enemies, but players will now need to be more strategic.

Here are the exact adjustments:

– Reduces Glartrox’s health from 500 to 400; Reduces Dash Duration from 6s to 3.5s; adjusts the enemy grab hitbox from 6m (L) × 6m (W) × 3.5m (H) to 5m (L) × 5m (W) × 3.5m (H).

Hawkeye

Hawkeye’s popularity has been tied to his piercing damage and hitscan attacks. Both are being reduced heavily, which will affect the Duelist’s standing in the meta. The archer must now stay laser-focused to deal meaningful damage.

– Reduces Piercing Arrow’s Base Damage from 34 to 28.

– Reduces the Base Damage of a fully charged arrow from 85 to 70. When boosted by Archer’s Focus, the damage of a charged arrow is down from 175 to 160.

Hela

Hela’s hitscan ranged attacks are the stuff of myth at this point. Their effectiveness has ensured Hela’s longevity as a top-tier Duelist, but it has also turned her into a nuisance. After plenty of complaints from fans, the Goddess of Death is finally getting nerfed, which should lead to a drop in her pick rate.

– Damage falloff of Nightsword Thorn still starts at 18m; at 30m, maximum falloff drops to 70% of the base (was 80%); beyond 25m, two critical hits will not KO a 250 HP target.

Gambit

Gambit nerfs are pretty straightforward. The card-dealer is now squishier, due to an HP decrease, and less lethal, due to a drop in damage boost. Frankly, this is unlikely to affect his standing in the meta, although you’ll want to be more careful while initiating duels. Here’s a look at the changes:

Reduces base health from 275 to 250.

Breaking Spades now grants 10% Damage Boost (was 15%).

And that wraps up everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals February 19 hotfix. Are you happy with the changes? Let us know in the comments.