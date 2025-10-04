Marvel Celebrates MHA’s Season 8 Premiere with an Unique Crossover

Fans of Marvel and My Hero Academia always know that their favorite franchises are two peas in a pod. Thus, everyone dreamed of a crossover between Marvel and MHA for ages. To everyone’s surprise, Marvel has collaborated with MHA since the Infinity War era. The most recent crossovers were to celebrate the release of MHA manga’s final volume and the Captain America: Brave New World movie. Now, it’s time for yet another crossover as the My Hero Academia anime is all set to conclude after a decade-long run.

Bakugo x Miles Morales Art Shared by Marvel Comics

The final season of My Hero Academia is finally beginning today. Ahead of the long-awaited premiere, Marvel teamed up with My Hero Academia to unveil a new Bakugo x Miles Morales art to commemorate the kick-off of MHA season 8. Bakugo can be seen hitting the iconic webslinging pose of Miles Morales when surrounded by explosions.

Image Credit: Marvel (via X/@MarvelComicsHQ)

Olivier Coipel, the Marvel artist acclaimed for his work on comics such as Thor, House of M, and Legion of Superheroes, drew the new crossover art tribute. While the new artwork is amazing, many fans believe Marvel should have gone with a crossover between Miles and Deku, as the latter also has webslinging powers like Spider-Man.

Nevertheless, we will continue to enjoy these crossovers between our beloved franchises. That said, what do you think about the new crossover featuring Bakugo in Miles Morales’ style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.