Major Fortnite Leak Teases Marvel Rivals Crossover and Fans Are Losing It

Fortnite Chapter 7 is already full of collabs with the game’s Hollywood theme, bringing plenty of crossover skins each week to the game’s Item Shop. The most recent 39.20 update brought along a full-fledged South Park event where players can purchase collab skins from the shop, grab some freebies from the mini pass by completing quests, and use in-game items to grab a Victory Royale.

However, apart from the usual run-of-the-mill collabs with TV shows and movies, video game crossovers are always a hot sell among loopers. In the past, collabs with God of War, Halo, and even Street Fighter have received much love from the player base and remain iconic as part of the Gaming Legends series skins.

Now, another popular game is joining hands with Fortnite, and it’s arguably another top-played live service game, Marvel Rivals. As Fortnite has had plenty of Marvel collabs in the past, this one is particularly focused on bringing two of its most beloved characters to the looped island as Fortnite skins.

Fortnite Marvel Rivals Collab Leak Hints at Luna Snow and Magik Skins Coming Soon

Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has now leaked that a long-awaited Marvel Rivals collab is finally shaping up to be a reality in Chapter 7 as Luna Snow and Magik, two beloved heroes from NetEase’s hero shooter, are soon to get their own Fortnite skins. While a release date for the collab isn’t confirmed, leakers speculate it’s going to be around this year’s Valentine’s Day update.

These skins, however merely a speculation, may be based on their original design from the hero shooter itself. Although players have also seen Marvel deliver some pretty comic-accurate skins for characters in Fortnite, such as Captain America, Star-Lord, and so on, players would also get to experience a unique look on their favorite heroes, as fans of Marvel Rivals experience from day-to-day.

This isn’t the first time a Marvel Rivals crossover has entered Fortnite. During the former’s launch in December 2024, players got a chance to get a free Galacta glider as well as a Doom 2099 skin when the Marvel season in Chapter 6 was running wild in Fortnite. However, this will be the first collab where an actual hero from the Rivals roster will be getting a Fortnite skin.

Since Marvel Rivals itself has a rich library of costumes in its own in-game shop, we might as well see some Marvel heroes inspired by Fortnite skins pretty soon over there, too. However, as the news of the leak spread like wildfire on social media, fans poured into the comments section with excitement, where one wrote, “Bro Luna Snow and Magik in Fortnite soon? That’s wild!”

Another chimed in, “Brother, my bank account will cry! W Fortnite though.” On the flipside, some players are also a bit concerned about Fortnite staying faithful to Rivals’ hero design, as one user commented, “Watch them do this collab no justice, lol.”

As speculation continues to rise, the incoming crossover between two live service giants is one to look out for in the coming months. Are you excited for this collab? Let us know in the comments below!