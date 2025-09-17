Home > News > KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Is Set for Release: Here’s Everything You Should Know

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Animation (via Netflix)
  • Kpop Demon Hunters' short film is titled Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story.
  • The Classification and Rating Administration has given the film a PG rating for featuring some action/violence and scary images.
  • The story details and any other major information about the movie have been kept under wraps.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters arrived on Netflix in June 2025. To be honest, no one ever thought that it would end up becoming one of the most successful Netflix original films. However, the animated film stunned the global audience by even surpassing the viewership of juggernaut projects like Squid Game and Wednesday. Additionally, the film’s soundtracks earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify global charts. So, no wonder the creators decided to expand the franchise.

A short film titled ‘Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story,’ made it to the listings of Classification and Rating Administration, where it received a PG rating, considering its action/violence and scary images traits. The major details about the short film are kept under wraps. However, the name of the project suggests that it might shed light on how it all started. We might learn the origin story of the K-pop girl group Huntr/x.

Kpop Demon Hunters became a global phenomenon by grabbing the attention of cinephiles. With its vibrant visuals, exciting narrative, and gorgeous character designs, the film dominated the global viewership on Netflix. Maggie also took heavy inspiration from Korean mythology and heritage to weave the story of the film. And that’s what resonated the most with the South Korean audiences.

Also Read: KPop Demon Hunters 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot & More

The animated film follows Hunter/x, a female K-pop group, who, while sustaining their careers, battle supernatural threats that push humanity towards darkness. It broke every record on Netflix and emerged as one of the most successful projects on Netflix. Now, even if we know nothing about the short film yet, we can certainly say that it would not be a disappointment.

Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has yet to receive a release date. If you are aware of the popularity of Kpop Demon Hunters but haven’t yet watched it, it’s the right time to do so, as it will help you connect the dots with the short film whenever it debuts.

