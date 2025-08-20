Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s New DLC Lets You Raise Your Own Medieval Homestead

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the contenders for this year’s game of the year, and it has a lot to offer still before the year ends. The developers have already revealed multiple DLCs in the roadmap, and one has already been released. Now, the next Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 DLC trailer, Legacy of the Forge, has also been revealed at Gamescom 2025. Here is everything you need to know about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Legacy of the Forge DLC.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Legacy of the Forge DLC

Image Credit: Warhorse Studio

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC will be released on September 9, 2025. This DLC is going to be added to the Expansion Pass of the game. Players who don’t own the expansion pack will have to purchase the DLC separately.

The Legacy of the Forge DLC will make Henry the new owner of the Kuttenberg’s old forge. After crafting countless weapons, now Henry will forge new buildings and interiors. The DLC might add base building in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, at least for some buildings in Kuttenberg. The trailer clearly shows that players can fix buildings and add furniture as part of the new DLC. If it actually adds base building, then it would be a massive new addition from the Warhorse developers.

It appears as if Henry will finally get to follow his father’s dream of being a blacksmith. What do you think about the new story DLC? Let us know in the comments below.