Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1 Release Date Revealed and It Arrives Sooner Than You Think

The wait for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has been excruciating to say the least. But those worries faded away when MAPPA Studios revealed that the most-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will premiere in January 2026 during the JJK anime’s 5th anniversary event. With the official release on the horizon, MAPPA has been actively promoting the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation movie. However, fans have always wanted to hear a concrete release date. Now they don’t have to wait anymore, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1’s release date is officially revealed today.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Games Part 1 Premieres on January 7, 2026

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution movie has begun its premiere starting today. MAPPA studios has revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Culling Game Part 1 will begin its broadcast on January 8, 2026, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan with a new key visual. Due to the time zone differences, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will premiere on January 7, 2026, at 7:30 AM PT (or 10:30 AM ET) on anime streaming platforms for international fans.

Image Credit: MAPPA Studios (Via X/@animejujutsu)

In case you aren’t aware, JJK’s third season is split into two cours. The first part is airing on January 7th, and we will hear more about the second cour once the first one ends next year.

Thus, gear up for Jujutsu Kaisen Wednesdays at the start of next year. Based on the previews and promos, this is going to be the best JJK season. That said, are you excited for the Culling Games? Let us know in the comments below.