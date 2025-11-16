Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 11: Gege Confirms the Connection Between Cursed Spirits and Simurians

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has finally released its much-awaited Chapter 11. So far, we’ve learned all the basics about Simurians and what exactly happened on their planet. Of course, there’s still so much that we don’t know about this alien race or how their powers work. However, recently, the mangaka has surprised the fandom by revealing a rather strange detail about Kalyan in JJK Modulo Chapter 11.

The Relationship Between Kalyan and Cursed Spirits Explained

Image Credit: Gege Akutami/Viz Media

For those who don’t remember, Kalyan are some sort of beasts on the Simurian planet that, for some reason, only listen to the Lumerians tribe. And yes, it was a Kalyan that killed the daughter of Deskunta’s chief, which led to a duel between Daura and Dabra. Apart from the fact that they are monsters, we knew nothing about Kalyan. However, Chapter 11 of JJK Modulo confirms that Kalyan are basically Cursed Spirits. So, it’s safe to say that this very fact establishes a strong connection between Simurians and the Cursed Spirits. Yes, the Cursed Spirits that sorcerers of Earth very proudly kill.

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo begins on a happy note. We see the humans and the Simurians getting together for dinner. They cook an octopus, and Dabra asks the humans for a favor. He wants human sorcerers to look for a way to lift the curse placed on his younger sister by the Deskunta Chief. At the same time, Dabra sort of had a crush on a human girl, which was truly unexpected. In the end, everyone was happy, and Tsurugi asked Cross to reveal their culture at the next meet-and-greet event. However, things take an unexpected turn as we get to the end of the chapter.

Back on the Simurian ship, a bunch of Simurians ask Oski to be a part of the next Cultural exchange. He isn’t happy about it, but right then, he hears about the Old Man Boro having some trouble. When he goes to meet the old man, Oski sees Boro tearing from the third eye, which we know can be deadly for these people. When Oski asks what has happened, Boro reveals that he saw humans “butchering Kalyans.”

This basically confirms that the Elder is talking about the Cursed Spirits, who are being exorcised or killed by the human sorcerers. In simple words, Kalyans are basically Cursed Spirits in the human world. And since Kalyans are related to the Lumerian tribe, this could lead to war between humans and the aliens. But of course, this might go another way, and Gege is known to bring some shocking twists to throw the readers off guard.