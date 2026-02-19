Is Game of Thrones Coming to Fortnite? Skin Rumors Explained

Fortnite has been expanding its horizons when it comes to collaborations, with Epic bringing in beloved characters from movies, TV shows, cartoons, video games, and so much more. This has led to players always guessing as to what characters they will see on the Battle Royale island, and new reports suggest that Game of Thrones is next on Epic’s list for Fortnite collabs.

Game of Thrones is undoubtedly one of the biggest TV shows of all time, with an incredibly dedicated fanbase, something that could translate if the crossover comes to fruition. So, is Game of Thrones really coming to Fortnite? Let’s break down the answer with the information provided by the .

Is Game of Thrones Coming to Fortnite?

Yes, Epic Games is currently working on a Fortnite x Game of Thrones collaboration. The leaked info regarding this collab comes from reliable sources like AdiraFNInfo, who has accurately provided info about previous collabs like Fortnite x Ed Edd and Eddy. While there is no solid release date for the collab in sight as of now, the collab may arrive sometime during Chapter 7 Season 2.

Fortnite Game of Thrones Skin Rumours Explained

Image Credit: X / AdiraFNInfo

The leaks provided by AdiraFNInfo are extremely limited for now, with the leaks only suggesting that the collab is currently in development and is coming soon. However, given Fortnite’s track record of adding popular characters from franchises into the game, we can speculate that the most iconic characters from the Game of Thrones universe will be making an appearance in the Fortnite Item Shop.

This could include characters like Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, and one of the primary protagonists of the Game of Thrones franchise. Apart from Daenerys, the show’s secondary protagonist, Jon Snow, is also likely to make an appearance in this crossover. Since the exact scale of the Fortnite Game of Thrones collab is still not known, it is likely that the first wave of this crossover will only feature these two characters.

It is possible that Epic could expand on this collab further in the future, introducing other characters like Arya Stark and Tyrion Lannister into the mix with a Wave 2, much like the Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters collab. If the developers go all out, who knows, players might even get to see an actual dragon come to the Battle Royale island as part of this crossover. However, this is purely based on speculation, so take this with a grain of salt.

Are you excited about the world of Westeros and Fortnite coming together with the Game of Thrones collab? Tell us in the comments below!