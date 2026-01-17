Hytale Patch Notes for Update 1 adds Dinosaurs, New NPCs, and More

After a successful launch, Hytale has rolled out its first post-release update, focusing on early fixes and small gameplay improvements. The patch addresses several issues reported by players while adding new light content to refine the overall experience. It also signals the developers’ intent to push updates quickly as the game settles into its live phase. That said, here are the complete Hytale patch notes detailing the update 1.

The major highlights of the first Hytale update are the dinosaurs and new NPCs. However, some of the massive bugs and issues are now permanently fixed. Here is a list of all changes in the update 1 patch notes for Hytale:

World & Environment

Hytale update 1 expands biome atmosphere and cleans up several world layout issues. Some changes alter terrain generation, so players may need to explore fresh areas to see everything in action.

Added dinosaurs and other NPCs to populate the underground jungles. They currently use placeholder behaviors and are a work in progress.

NOTE: These new NPCs required an environment change in the biome, so new unexplored areas must be generated to encounter them.

Devastated Lands sewers now feature proper atmospheric effects and creature spawns.

Areas beneath volcanoes now use volcanic environmental effects.

Fixed entity placements, textures, and interiors in Feran villages.

Removed an invisible filler block behind the bench in the Forgotten Temple.

NPCs & Creatures

Creature behavior has been adjusted to feel more consistent in combat and exploration. Several long-standing quirks and missing systems have also been addressed. Apart from them, here are the other NPC changes mentioned in the Hytale update 1 patch notes:

Added knockback resistance to NPCs that previously lacked it.

Fire-themed NPCs and creatures are now immune to fire damage, though visual burning can still occur.

Improved the Crystal Earth Golem’s combat behavior and spin attack.

Skeletons no longer take drowning damage.

Kweebecs are now immune to cactus and bramble environmental damage.

Replaced the Trork Shaman placeholder summon animation.

Added proper loot tables to Kweebecs and Trorks in the Whisperfrost Frontiers.

Livestock will no longer climb on top of the Chicken Coop.

Cautious wildlife predators like Foxes will no longer attack players unless provoked.

Crafting, Items & Farming

Progression has been smoothed out to reduce early friction and improve clarity across crafting systems. Several farming values were also corrected to better reflect crop tiers.

Base Backpack now requires a Tier 1 Workbench and costs 8 Medium Leather instead of 16.

First Backpack upgrade now requires a Tier 2 Workbench instead of Tier 3.

Light, Medium, and Heavy Hide now take 10 seconds less to process into Leather.

Crafting benches can now pull materials from nearby chests within a larger range.

Processing benches now display item tooltips in upgrade requirement panels.

Raw fruits and vegetables now only grant Health Regen I, while cooking provides extra benefits.

Dropped items should no longer get stuck on block edges.

Handheld light sources can now be placed while using tools if equipped in the Utility Slot.

Pickaxes and hatchets now only swing when using the primary action.

Corn now gives 1 Essence of Life instead of 4 when exchanged at the Farming Bench.

Fully grown Cauliflower, Pumpkin, and Eternal Crops no longer drop seeds when broken.

Wood Logs now display their correct wood type in tooltips.

“Trunk” has been renamed to “Log” across crafting recipes for consistency.

Log tooltips now list which trees drop that log type.

Woodcutter’s Block is now a decorative craftable furniture item.

Audio & Visual Effects

Sound and visual feedback have been improved to make combat, mining, and interaction feel more responsive. Particle effects continue to receive incremental polish.

Added new hit and break sounds for stone and ores.

Horses now correctly play running sounds while mounted.

Torch burn loop replaced with a softer ambient sound.

Adjusted volumes for several creature and interaction sounds.

Reduced pitch variation on sword swings.

Added new ore breaking and fruit eating particles.

Added a new particle effect when absorbing NPC memories.

Updated health potion visuals with new glow and spiral effects.

Fixed rope offset and hand positioning for various held items.

UI, Performance & Quality of Life

These changes focus on usability, stability, and reducing edge case frustration. Several systems now better explain themselves to new players.

Players can now sleep starting at 7:30 PM.

Added a Memories system information panel when first interacting with the Heart of Orbis.

Fullscreen, HUD toggle, and screenshot actions can no longer be bound to mouse buttons.

Added warnings when launching pre-release builds or mismatched worlds.

Sprint FOV is now capped at 160 degrees.

LAN server discovery canceling now works correctly.

Improved interaction handling during server lag spikes.

Character Customization

Customization options have been expanded with new cosmetic choices and visual fixes. Some existing styles were also adjusted for clarity and consistency.

New eye types: Cat, Demonic, Goat, and Reptile.

New mouth options: Large Mouth and Tiny Lips.

Added Lavender hair color.

Reworked Bangs hairstyle and brightened Dark Brown hair color.

Featherbound Hood now displays correctly in the Supporter Edition.

Combat & Balance

Combat behavior has been tightened to avoid unintended hits and damage spikes. Environmental hazards now behave more consistently. As per the update 1 patch notes, here are the other combat changes in Hytale:

Weapon attacks now properly check for line of sight.

Burn damage has been reduced, excluding lava-based burns.

Cactus and brambles now deal Environmental damage type.

Commands & Server

Server tools have been improved for reliability and admin control. Network performance also received a notable backend upgrade. Along with these changes, here are the other Hytale commands improvements from the latest update 1 patch notes:

Fixed argument order for teleport commands.

Give command now supports item durability values.

Whitelist and ban commands now support offline UUIDs.

Server now uses BBR congestion control for QUIC.

Improved authentication and session token error handling.

Bug Fixes & Stability

This patch resolves a wide range of crashes, exploits, and logic errors. Several fixes target rare but disruptive issues reported since launch.

Fixed stamina consumption issues with Charged Attacks.

Fixed signature attacks triggering without energy.

Resolved crashes related to avatars, hairstyles, screenshots, and plugins.

Fixed farming growth issues and ensured chunks save correctly on updates.

Improved chunk loading, teleport stability, localization handling, and session refresh behavior.

That ends the Hytale patch notes for update 1. Which changes are you excited to check in the game? Let us know in the comments.