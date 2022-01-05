CES 2022: HP Unveils New Omen Gaming Desktops with Advanced Cooling System

HP has unveiled its latest Omen gaming desktops lineup and a standard Victus desktop targeted towards general users. The Omen gaming desktops include a new Omen 45L tower and Omen 25L, packing the newest components from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. Let’s take a closer look at the new gaming desktops from HP.

HP Gaming Desktops Announced at CES 2022

Omen by HP 45L Desktop

Starting with the highest-end Omen 45L desktop, it can pack Intel’s latest 12th-Gen CPUs or AMD’s Ryzen 9 CPUs along with Nvidia or Radeon GPUs. However, the USP of the Omen 45L is its new, patented CPU cooling system dubbed the Omen Cryo Chamber.

The Omen Cryo Chamber is a dedicated compartment, containing all the CPU-cooling components, that sits up to 43 cubic millimeters above the tower. It houses a 360mm AiO liquid cooler that can bring down the CPU temperatures by 6 degrees while the machine operates at full capacity. The system pulls in cold ambient air from the outside using 7 Cooler Master 120mm fans to cool the radiator instead of using the already-heated air inside. The company has also released an Omen 40L desktop with a smaller footprint, similar specs but without the dedicated Cryo Chamber and a 120mm cooling fan.

Under the hood, the Omen 45L can pack up to Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor that can be paired with either up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB of GDDR6 RAM or AMD’s Radeon RX 6700XT GPU with its new Infinity Cache technology.

Users can configure the setup to up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 RAM clocked at 3733Mhz and connect up to two 2TB WD Black M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs. The desktop also comes with up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 Plus Gold ATX power supply to back the components and the RGB lighting on the outside.

Furthermore, the Omen 45L Desktop comes with a tool-less design to help users with upgradability. Users can access the Omen 45L desktop from three sides, which includes both the side panels and the front bezel. Hence, users can easily access and switch internal components without needing any special tools or screwdrivers.

Other than these, the Omen 45L comes pre-loaded with HP’s Gaming Hub software to control features like Undervolting, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals.

Omen by HP 25L Desktop

Coming to the Omen 25L desktop, it is a refreshed model of the previous 25L tower and now comes with a much-requested Ceramic White color option, making it the first Omen desktop with a white color scheme. Users can also add an optional tempered glass side panel to the tower to showcase its internals, featuring RGB lighting controllable via the Omen Gaming Hub software.

Other than this, the company has improved the thermal solution of the system by adding a 120mm front fan. Under the hood, the Omen 25L can pack the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors or the newest AMD Ryzen desktop processors. The CPU can then be paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU or with up to AMD Radeon RX 6700XT GPU.

Furthermore, the system comes with a similar DIY design for upgradeability. It comes with a standard Micro ATX motherboard, 2x M.2 PCIe SSD slots and 1x 2.5/ 3.5 storage tray, 4x DDR4 memory DIMM slots, and can pack up to a 155mm ATX power supply unit (PSU).

Victus by HP 15L Desktop

HP Victus 15L is a first-of-its-kind desktop computer targeted towards standard users. It comes with a compact tower design along with a customizable RGB-based “infinity mirror” logo.

Under the hood, the Victus 15L can pack up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i7 processors or AMD Ryzen 7 5000G series CPUs. For graphical needs, the system can sport up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU or up to AMD Radeon RX 6600XT GPU.

The Victus 15L tower setup comes in two color options, including Ceramic White and Mica Silver. The cabinet is made of post-consumer recycled plastic and water-based paint. It is also an Energy Star certified and EPEAT Silver registered machine.

Pricing and Availability

As for the pricing and availability of the new desktops from HP, the Omen 45L desktop will start at $1,899 (~Rs 1,41,274) and will be available to buy from HP’s official website starting today. Although there is no pricing information about the Omen 25L and the Victus 15L as of now, HP confirmed that the former will release sometime in Spring 2022 and the Victus desktop will come next month.