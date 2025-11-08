How to Get Zebrazinkle Seed in Grow a Garden

The Zebrazinkle is the new transcendent plant introduced in the Safari expansion update. This is a stalky crop that can grow as a single strand similar to the Crimson Thorn. But as you might have already guessed from its name, the plant will have black and white stripes similar to a zebra. Being one of the most rare seeds in the game, it’ll cost a lot and be rarely available. So, check out this guide to know how you can grab the Zebrazinkle seed in Grow a Garden.

How to Obtain Zebrazinkle Seed in Grow a Garden

The Zebrazinkle seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop of Grow a Garden. Introduced in the Safari part 2 update, this is a limited edition plant you can get only during this event. So, here is the price for the Zebrazinkle seed in the game:

Using 50,000,000,000 Sheckles

Spending 1320 Robux

Before you head over to the shop, note that you must first contribute to the Safari harvest event. Once the community milestone of 160 billion points is reached, the seed will unlock in the shop and be available for purchase.

The Zebrazinkle seed is a Transcendent plant, and it is the highest rarity of crops you can find in the game till now. With just a 0.13% chance to appear in the seed shop, it will surely take a lot of patience and waiting to get the seed. Therefore, we suggest that you join the official Grow a Garden stock Discord server, where you can get the Zebrazinkle seed role, and a notification will pop up whenever the seed appears in stock.

Alternatively, you can also stay AFK in the server and ask your friends or the other players to drop a text when the seed comes in stock. Lastly, all you can do is place the seed and fruit-fetching pets like Raccoon, Red Fox, Golden Lab, Shiba, and more. While the Raccoon and Red Fox can steal from other players, the dog pets can dig out seeds with a very low chance of giving you the Zebrazinkle one.

Grow a Garden Zebrazinkle Seed Sell Value

Zebrazinkle Seed Values Seed Image Crop Image Rarity Transcendent Harvest Type Multiple Purchase Value 50,000,000,000 Avg Sale Value 410,000

Since the Zebrazinkle is a stalky plant, it can be harvested as the whole thing at once. And the whole stalk can sell at a massive price of 410,000 sheckles. It has therefore become the highest-selling plant available in the Seed Shop of the game.

So, if you’re able to get this seed, plant it in your garden along with all sorts of sprinklers that boost its size. Those sprinklers can also help increase the chances of the plant getting some of the high-value mutations in Grow a Garden.

Is the Zebrazinkle Seed Worth Buying in Grow a Garden?

With such a massive selling price for a single harvest, I think that you must put in all the efforts to get the Zebrazinkle seed in Grow a Garden. With the right combination of using the sprinklers and pets, you can earn a million sheckles in a few minutes.

Since this is a limited edition seed and the Safari event is active for just another week, getting the Zebrazinkle seed can be really difficult. Consider staying active during the Grow a Garden Admin Abuse events happening just before the update is dropped to have better chances of obtaining this seed.

That completes the guide on how to get the Zebrazinkle seed in Grow a Garden. So, were you able to grab this one? If not, make sure you check out all other seeds from the Safari seed pack introduced in the expansion update. Also, tell us in the comments below whether you found the methods to get Zebrazinkle easy.