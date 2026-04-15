How to Get Sommerset Fortnite Skin for Free

Epic has revealed that popular streamer Sommerset will receive an outfit of her own, alongside similarly beloved streamers Reddysh and Moxie. The addition of these skins not only brings beloved faces from the community to the game but also provides a chance to get the Sommerset Fortnite skin for free. If you want to try your hand at getting the new Icon skin for free, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Claim Sommerset Icon Skin in Fortnite for Free

Players can get the Sommerset skin in Fortnite for free by participating in the Triple Threat Cup or the Triple Threat Mobile Cup on April 15, 2026. Much like previous free Fortnite skin cups, players will have to participate and rank high enough to unlock the Sommerset skin in the Triple Threat Cup. You can head to the in-game Compete tab to learn more about the tournament.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Triple Threat Cup will be a trios tournament, reflecting the trio of streamers featured as free Icon skins in the cup. The mode will take place in the Battle Royale playlist across all platforms, except mobile, as Epic will be organising a special variant for mobile players.

While Epic has not released a full breakdown of the rules relating to the Triple Threat Cup yet, players can expect to unlock not just the Sommerset skin, but also other cosmetics like a back bling and pickaxe themed around the streamer.

Epic has not announced the rules for the Mobile variant of the Triple Threat Cup either. However, players can expect the mobile variant to feature a smaller prize pool, rewarding fewer players in each region, just like how the developers went about the free Fortnite Champion Kor skin cup.

If you fail to secure the required placements for the Sommerset Fortnite skin in the Triple Threat Cup, don’t worry! Epic will release the Sommerset skin, along with the Reddysh and Moxie skins, to the Fortnite Item Shop on April 17, 2026, at 8 PM ET. Just make sure you have enough V-Bucks to purchase the Sommerset bundle or standalone skin when it releases in the store.

Will you be participating in the Triple Threat Cup for the free Sommerset skin? Tell us in the comments below!