Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.1 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 is only hours away from releasing, and it will add the highly anticipated character, Ashveil, to the ever increasing roster of HSR. The update is, however, going to be smaller compared to other versions, only being 4 weeks long. If you are excited for the update and want to get your hands on Ashveil as soon as possible, check our complete Honkai Star Rail 4.1 release date and time guide to be ready on update day.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Coming Out?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 banners will be released on March 24, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and March 25, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. Check out the release date and time for some of the other regions around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on March 25, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on March 25, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on March 25, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on March 25, 2026 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on March 24, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on March 24, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on March 25, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on March 25, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on March 24, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on March 24, 2026 Rome, Italy : 4:00 AM CET on March 25, 2026

: 4:00 AM CET on March 25, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 2:00 PM AEST on March 25, 2026

: 2:00 PM AEST on March 25, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 4:00 PM NZST on March 25, 2026

The new Honkai Star Rail 4.1 update will be smaller, only lasting for four weeks instead of the usual six. The 4.1 banners will feature only one new character, Ashveil, who is from the Hunt path and is a strong Follow-up DPS.

Before the update drops, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes list to get all the free Stellar Jades. With Stellar Jades in your pocket, let’s check out the maintenance start and end details for the release.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.1 Maintenance End Time

Before the update is released, Honkai Star Rail servers will undergo a maintenance break of approximately 5 hours. The 4.1 maintenance will begin at 03:00 PM PST and end at 08:00 PM PST for NA servers on March 24, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 06:00 AM CST and end at 11:00 AM CST on March 25, 2026.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 03:30 AM 08:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 07:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 03:00 PM on March 24 08:00 PM on March 24 Beijing, China (CST) 06:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 06:00 PM on March 24 11:00 PM on March 24 Rome, Italy (CEST) 11:00 PM on March 24 04:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 09:00 AM 02:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 11:00 AM 04:00 PM

After the maintenance is over, the new Honkai Star Rail update will be live, and players can log in to enjoy the new Trailblazing mission. However, the servers will remain closed during the maintenance. After the maintenance is over, all players with Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation.

Make sure to collect the compensation from the in-game mailbox after the update is live; it will expire at the end of the update.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.1 Release Countdown Timer

For everyone who prefers countdown timers over time zones, check out our Honkai Star Rail 4.1 release countdown timer:

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Honkai Star Rail 4.1 update should be live now!

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Preload Details

The 4.1 update will not add a ton of content to the game, as it will only be four weeks long, so the update is small compared to the other updates. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.1 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 4.8 GB

: 4.8 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.8 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.1 release date? If you are planning to pull for Ashveil, let us know in the comments below.