Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Livestream Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 is going to be a minor update in the Planarcadia arc, and it will be shorter than other versions. The update will only be four weeks long, instead of the usual six weeks. But still, one new character is set to become playable in the next update, and the Planarcadia trailblazing mission will continue as well, giving you ample content. So, get ready for the Honkai Star Rail 4.1 livestream with our release date and time guide.

What Time Is the Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Livestream?

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 livestream is scheduled for March 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM CST. Make sure to take a look at the HSR 4.1 banners to prepare your upcoming pulls. Check out the livestream date and time for other regions below:

New Delhi, India : 5:00 PM IST on March 13, 2026

: 5:00 PM IST on March 13, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 08:30 PM JST on March 13, 2026

: 08:30 PM JST on March 13, 2026 California, USA : 04:30 AM PST on March 13, 2026

: 04:30 AM PST on March 13, 2026 Beijing, China : 07:30 PM CST on March 13, 2026

: 07:30 PM CST on March 13, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 07:30 AM on March 13, 2026

: 07:30 AM on March 13, 2026 Rome, Italy : 12:30 PM CET on March 13, 2026

: 12:30 PM CET on March 13, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 10:30 PM on March 13, 2026

: 10:30 PM on March 13, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 12:30 AM on March 14, 2026

The livestream will reveal all information about the new Honkai Star Rail character, Ashveil, while revealing how the main Trailblazing mission will continue in the upcoming version.

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 Livestream Countdown

So that you can track the exact time for Honkai Star Rail 4.1 livestream, here is a countdown timer for you:

HSR 4.1 Livestream countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The livestream should now be live!

What to Expect from Honkai Star Rail 4.1?

Honkai Star Rail 4.1 is expected to be a minor update, so don’t have too high an expectation from the coming livestream. Hopefully, we will get to learn about the upcoming 4.2 characters more, like Silver Wolf Lv. 999 and Evanescia. Other than that, here is what you can expect from the update:

One new character : Ashveil

: Ashveil New Events and rewards

New HSR codes

QoL changes

So, now you can prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 4.1 livestream. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.