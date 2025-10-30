After 2019, We Finally Have an Update About Hello Kitty Movie: Gets 2028 Release Date

The Hello Kitty feature film was announced back in 2019. Since then, the creators have been tight-lipped about anything related to the movie’s production or release window. However, after a long wait, we now finally have an official release date for the film. It’s, of course, great news that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are moving forward with this exciting project, but sadly, we have a long wait ahead of us until we see the project coming to life.

Warner Bros. Is Finally Moving Ahead With the Hello Kitty Film

Warner Bros. has recently confirmed that the Hello Kitty film is scheduled to release on July 21, 2028. The studio confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter) while also releasing a short teaser. Of course, the teaser doesn’t feature anything from the film, because, of course, the film has just entered production. Instead, the teaser features a Hello Kitty mascot pointing at the Warner Bros. logo.

It’s rather exciting that fans will see this character getting a Hollywood makeover. But for now, any details on the movie are under wraps, so we know nothing about the story. However, we know that the film is being produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo., who is also involved in the live-action adaptation of Moana at Disney. Also, Leo Matsuda, the mind that gave us Zootopia, is directing the project, with Dana Fox working on the script.

For the unacquainted, Hello Kitty was created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, and since then, the rights for this character have been held by Sanrio. The character has since appeared in several animated projects, video games, and even comics. However, this is the first time that Sanrio has given the rights to any major film studio. So, it’s definitely a big win for Warner Bros and New Line Cinema. The character surely has great potential, but for now, we have no choice but to wait and see what WB has been cooking with this incredible fan-favorite character.