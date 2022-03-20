Heineken Launches Virtual Beer for the Metaverse as “An Ironic Joke”

Citing the hype for the metaverse, we have seen many companies such as Nike and Mcdonald’s invest in metaverse-related products and services in the recent past. Now, global beverage brand Heineken has jumped on the bandwagon and launched its first virtual beer for the metaverse in the form of Heineken Silver. But not really! Let’s find out why we say that.

Heineken Silver Virtual Beer Launched for the Metaverse

Heineken launched its first virtual product, the Heineken Silver, at a launch event in the metaverse recently. Although the company is promoting the product as a legit virtual product that metaverse-treading users will be able to try out in the virtual worlds, Heineken said that it is actually “an ironic joke” for other brands and even themselves that are launching metaverse-related products and services.

In fact, the company further mocked its virtual beer for the metaverse on its official website and in a promotional video as well. You can check out the short video attached right below.

On its official website, Heineken provided the “Virtual values” of the beer instead of its usual “Nutritional values” with mockery terms like pixels (0g), HTML (0g), RGB Colors (0g), Render (0g), glitch (0g), and more. While describing Heineken Silver, the company writes: “Our virtual beer is made only from the freshest pixels: no malt, no hops, no yeast, no water and also, no beer.”

“Our new virtual beer is an ironic joke. It is a self-aware idea that pokes fun at us and many other brands that are jumping into the metaverse with products that are best enjoyed in the real world,” the company further added.

Currently, you can try out the Heineken Silver virtual beer in the company’s virtual “Decentraland” brewery on your desktop or laptop or use its new AR filter on the popular social platform Snapchat. Furthermore, you can grab a can of Heineken Silver during your office meetings on Zoom and Teams using the SnapCamera tool to apply the can filter on your stream. And as it is a virtual beer, Heineken says that it is completely a “work safe” option.

