Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Ever since pets were added to the game, one question has kept popping up in my mind: When will they get mutations? It might sound a bit crazy, but after the Prehistoric update ends, it’s becoming a reality. Yes, the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update is almost here, and your pets are finally getting that extra flair they deserve. If you’re as excited as I am, you’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown timer so you can jump in right on time.

The Grow a Garden Pet Mutation Update is scheduled to go live on July 12, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. As the era of mutated pets kicks off, get ready for some powerful pet action and possibly a few server hiccups. While updates usually launch on time, delays can happen due to heavy server traffic or unexpected bugs. If you’re planning to play right at launch, it’s smart to hop in a bit early to avoid any issues.

Trying to figure out the exact time in your region can be a bit confusing. But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Below is the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Update across various time zones:

US (East) : July 12 at 10:00 AM ET

: July 12 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : July 12 at 11:00 AM BRT

: July 12 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : July 12 at 4:00 PM CET

: July 12 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : July 12 at 5:00 PM MSK

: July 12 at 5:00 PM MSK India : July 12 at 7:30 PM IST

: July 12 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : July 12 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: July 12 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : July 12 at 9:30 PM CST

: July 12 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : July 12 at 10:30 PM JST

: July 12 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : July 12 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: July 12 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: July 13 at 1:30 AM NZDT

Don’t feel like doing all the time zone math? While the game does show a timer below the Shop button, it’s a hassle to open it up every time. So, why not hang out with us and count down together? Here’s a live countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Update release date:

Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Pet Mutations Update is live now!

Pet Mutation machine and mutations

Dino DNA machine upgrade and dino pets

New crafting recipes

Bonus prehistoric quests

New crop mutations

As you can expect from the name of the update, the new update will be headlined by Pet Mutations. According to Jandel’s leaked video, mutations will be available through the Pet Mutation machine. Rumors also suggest that only pets above a specific age or level can be used in this machine. Each mutation will upgrade the traits of the pets or add some new abilities.

The update will also expand the Dinosaur Pets and Eggs hub and introduce a new upgrade machine. While full details aren’t out yet, it will likely reduce the time needed to create new Dinosaur Eggs and add fresh pets to the lineup. Crafting stations might also get new recipes, especially since pets now demand more attention.

Since pets need higher levels to access the mutation machine, we can also expect new pet toys or gears to help speed up their growth. On top of that, with players struggling to get the Bone Blossom from Prehistoric quests, bonus quests may be added to help with progression.

And of course, more weather events and new mutations are almost guaranteed, so make sure to hop into the server at least an hour before the update drops. Are you joining in early for the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update? Let us know in the comments!