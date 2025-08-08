Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The cooking pot is smelling nice, and to help out Chris P, Grow a Garden admins are expanding the update. Whether you have the chef energy or you are here for the rewards, there is something for all gardeners in the new update. To prepare, here is the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown. So, if you are as excited as I am, put on your apron because things are about to get messy (and delicious).

The Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update will be going live on August 9, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. Think of it as a hearty second course to the cooking event update that adds more cooking recipes in Grow a Garden. Updates usually plate up right on schedule, but sometimes things boil over with server overload or an unexpected bug. If you plan to dig in the second it’s live, you might hit a few crumbs in the mix, so it’s best to join the game a little early. Especially with a big guest appearance event happening before the update.

Wondering when to get your apron on? We know time zones can be a recipe for confusion. Below is the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update across all major regions.

US (East) : August 9 at 10:00 AM ET

: August 9 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : August 9 at 11:00 AM BRT

: August 9 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : August 9 at 4:00 PM CET

: August 9 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : August 9 at 5:00 PM MSK

: August 9 at 5:00 PM MSK India : August 9 at 7:30 PM IST

: August 9 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : August 9 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: August 9 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : August 9 at 9:30 PM CST

: August 9 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : August 9 at 10:30 PM JST

: August 9 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : August 9 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: August 9 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: August 10 at 1:30 AM NZDT

The game does have a built-in timer under the Shop button, but firing it up every time can feel like too much hassle. So let’s keep it simple and count down together. Here’s your handy timer for the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update release:

Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Kitchen Storm Update is live now!

Albert Admin abuse event

Kitchen Storm event

Rat Connoisseur NPC

New seeds and pets

The main event of the Kitchen Storm is… drumrolls… yes, you guessed it right, it is the Kitchen Storm event. Players will be able to complete the point meter at the Chris P NPC to summon the event. During the event, cooking speed will be 2x while crops are getting a new Aromatic mutation. Moreover, players will be able to get mutations on the food items after cooking mutated fruits. The Rat Connoisseur NPC will give random rewards based on the mutations available on the food item.

The rewards include new seed packs and eggs that will add more cooking fruits and pets to the game. So, if you want to have more cooking fun, the kitchen will be catching a storm. However, before the storm arrives, another guest appearance is happening during the admin events.

Albert, the YouTuber behind our favorite seed shop NPC, Sam, will be joining Jandel. The Albert Admin Abuse event will start one hour before the Kitchen Storm update goes live. So, make sure you are there for some exclusive mutations and rewards, before the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update release date is here.