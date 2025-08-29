Grow a Garden Fairy Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

If you think growing a beanstalk is magical, there’s even more magic coming this week in Grow a Garden. Grow a Garden is launching the brand-new Fairy Event, a limited-time adventure full of new seeds, pets, items, weather, and more. If you’ve been waiting for fresh content to shake up your garden, this event is about to deliver big. Want to know more? Below, you’ll find the Grow a Garden Fairy Event update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown to when it all goes down.

The Grow a Garden Fairy Event Update is set to go live on August 30, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. This new event will run until next Saturday, when we may get part 2 of this update. That’s a full week of fairy magic to enjoy before the event fades away. Like with every big update, expect Roblox servers to get a little crowded, so it’s smart to jump in early if you don’t want to miss a second of the fun.

Trying to figure out the right time to log in? We know time zones can be a pain to convert. Below is the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Fairy Event Update across all major regions.

US (East) : August 30 at 10:00 AM ET

: August 30 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : August 30 at 11:00 AM BRT

: August 30 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : August 30 at 4:00 PM CET

: August 30 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : August 30 at 5:00 PM MSK

: August 30 at 5:00 PM MSK India : August 30 at 7:30 PM IST

: August 30 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : August 30 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: August 30 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : August 30 at 9:30 PM CST

: August 30 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : August 30 at 10:30 PM JST

: August 30 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : August 30 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: August 30 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: August 31 at 1:30 AM NZDT

Not in the mood to do all the timezone math? The game already has a built-in timer under the Shop button, but it can be a hassle to open the game each time. Instead, you can follow along here as we count down to the exact release date and time of the Grow a Garden Fairy Event Update:

Grow a Garden Fairy Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Fairy Event Update is live now!

Fairy Event and New Mutation

Sparkle Seed Pack and Enchanted Pet Eggs

Rebirth/Ascend and Garden Coin Shop

New Gears

For those who are wondering, the Fairy Event is the key focus of the next Grow a Garden update. This event will bring a fresh Grow a Garden mutation. Similarly to how the Pollinated mutation worked, the new mutation, Glimmering, will help players get new rewards at the wishing well.

The rewards include a new Sparkle Seed Pack and Enchanted Pet Eggs, among many others. Players will find all fairy-themed pets and seeds in these packs and eggs. Moreover, new gear surrounding the new mutation will also be available, including a staff, spray, and radar. Additionally, you will see a shard to give your pets the new mutation for a higher chance of collecting it.

But that is not all. A new rebirth/ascend system is coming to Grow a Garden. Players can simply turn in Sheckles for some garden coins. Use the garden coins to upgrade pet inventory, crop inventory, and more. And just like any other update, expect more admin events before the Grow a Garden Fairy Event update release date and time is near.

So, are you excited about the fresh content update? Let us know in the comments.