Last year, Google introduced Google TV, a neat overhaul for Android TV that you can extensively customize if you go through our best Google TV tips and tricks. Today at I/O 2021, Google has announced that it will finally let you use your Android phone as a TV remote this year, thanks to a new built-in Android TV remote.

Use Android Phone as TV Remote

Apart from the flexibility to seamlessly use your phone as a remote, Google is solving one key problem with this feature: typing input. Entering the title of movies or even passwords is never convenient with the remote. With this integration, you can simply do it by typing from your phone.

“We’re making it easier to navigate your TV by building remote-control features directly into your Android phone, so you can watch your favorite show even if your actual remote is missing. And when you need to type a complex movie title or password, you can save time and use your phone’s keyboard to enter the text,” says the company.

Google has revealed the design of the upcoming feature: You get a touchpad-like area that you can use to navigate the TV interface along with dedicated volume keys, back key, and a home button. You can check out how it works in the GIF attached below:

According to Google, the built-in remote control on Android phones will work instantly with over 80 million Android TV OS devices including Google TV. Unfortunately, it is not available right now. Google says it will roll out the feature later this year.