“Good Job EA” Players Rejoice as FC 26 Career Mode Delivers on Highly-Requested Features 

EA FC’s Career Mode has been lumbering in limbo for the past few years, as the single-player offering has only grown stale with little in the way of exciting features. This has left fans of the game mode disillusioned. But sentiment is finally starting to turn following the FC 26 Career Mode deep dive presentation, as the community is actually patting EA on the back.

Despite what many believe, the current, bland state of Career Mode isn’t down to a lack of care since the devs have integrated a bunch of mechanics with every new entry in the franchise. These range from Icons joining Player Career to the introduction of the Tactical Vision system, and much more.

However, these features aren’t nearly fleshed out or captivating enough to keep players engaged past the first few hours. This means that both Manager and Player Career gradually become repetitive and boring, with most players dropping out of the experience before wrapping up a single season. Fans have highlighted that core issue for years at this point, and it looks like EA FC 26’s Career Mode is offering a much-needed resolution.

FC 26 Career Mode Is Finally Listening to Its Dedicated Playerbase

FC 26 has been developed with player feedback in mind — something with EA have reiterated at every given opportunity. What this means for Career Mode is the overdue introduction of highly-requested features such as the Manager Market, In-Depth League Stats, and Unexpected Events.

Image Credit: EA Sports

Manager Market, for starters, will finally allow AI managers to switch clubs throughout the course of the season. No more coming up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for his 10th season in a row, as long-term gaffers are more likely to grow weary over time and seek fresh opportunities. Furthermore, managers struggling at their present clubs can face the sack at any point in the season, prompting the recruitment of a caretaker manager to steady the ship.

These two changes alone could make the experience much more dynamic and mimic the real-life managerial carousel that takes place every season. The system is accompanied by a Job Application and Hiring Process, allowing players to scout openings at various clubs and apply for those roles. Your chances of getting the job hinge on multiple factors that make a ton of sense, but we’ll have to wait and see if they’re executed properly.

Another exciting new update coming to FC 26 Career Mode is tied to Data-Driven Scouting. Players will finally be able to collect historical stats from five leagues of their choosing, and use that data to make transfer decisions, development plans, or plot their next managerial endeavor. The feature adds a much-needed simulation element to Career Mode, steering things in a Football Manager-like direction, and honestly, the game will be better for it.

Unexpected Events is another FM-inspired feature that used to be present in the Career Mode during its halcyon age (FIFA 15). In EA FC 26, the mechanic will throw all sorts of curveballs in your direction, forcing you to make tough decisions that can leave a lasting impact on your side. From kitchen mishaps to homesick players, you’ll be confronted with a variety of scenarios and asked to make difficult choices, just like real managers do every single day.

The inclusion of these features is driving optimism among fans for EA FC 26’s Career Mode. In fact, the r/FifaCareers subreddit has seen a wave of positivity since the Career Deep Dive, with posts giving EA some credit for putting the work in.

But no matter how good all of this sounds on paper, it’s important to remember that EA could still botch the execution. We’ve seen it before on so many occasions, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen again. With that said, these features definitely represent a step in the right direction, and if done right, they could stage a much-needed revival for the game mode.

So, what do you make of all the new features coming to FC 26 Career Mode? Will you be picking up the game on day one? Be sure to let us know in the comments.