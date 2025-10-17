Genshin Impact Luna III Leak Brings Disappointing News for Fans

Genshin Impact Luna III is still quite far away from release, but that has never stopped leakers. A new Luna III leak has appeared, revealing highly disappointing information for Genshin Impact fans. As you know, the upcoming Luna II version won’t have a map extension. The archon quest will take players to Sumeru and back to the already released Nod-Krai map. This meant that players expected a new map extension for Luna III. However, the new leak reveals that there won’t be a new map in Genshin Impact Luna III.

No New Map in Genshin Impact Luna III, Leak Reveals

A leak via HomDGCat, the most trustworthy leaker for Hoyoverse news, has revealed that Genshin Impact Luna III has no new map. According to the leak, they have learned this information via the Stygian Onslaught. Now, Luna III is supposed to feature the playable character of Durin, and also give us a look at the Hexenzirkel mages for the first time.

If there is no new map, then expect these characters to appear right in Nasha town itself. That makes sense as Nasha town is the hub for all Nod-Krai characters anyway. Having an outpost for Hexenzirkel mages in Nasha Town is not a far-fetched idea, especially with the Curatorium of Secrets already being there.

However, no new map also means no new exploration rewards, which is the bread and butter for collecting Primogems for players. Genshin Impact players await new maps for exploration and rewards, so not having them would be a big disappointment to many.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

But remember that this is just a leak, and it is still very early to confirm it. HomDGCat may be a trustworthy source; however, Hoyoverse can still make changes to their Luna III plans, especially because it is still quite far away from release.

So, what’s your opinion about not having a new map extension in Genshin Impact Luna III? Let us know in the comments below.