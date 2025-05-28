Gen V Season 2 Poster Released, More Details Will Be Revealed on Saturday

Spinning out of The Boys universe, Gen V surprised many by not only living up to its predecessor but also carving out its own bloody, chaotic identity. Serving as the narrative glue between The Boys Season 3 and Season 4, Gen V added new layers to the story while bringing in a fresh cast. But ever since Season 1 wrapped up, updates on Gen V Season 2 have been frustratingly scarce — until now. A brand-new poster has surfaced, teasing that more information about Gen V Season 2 is on the way. Here’s everything you need to know.

A new poster for Gen V was brought to us by Prime Video.

Sophomore year incoming. Syllabus arrives this Saturday at CCXP Mexico. #GenV pic.twitter.com/hxrapkGC08 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 27, 2025

It was already known that the stars of Gen V Season 2 will be appearing at the CCXP Mexico via an Instagram post made by the official page of CCXP 2025. However, to add more substance to this announcement, Prime Video announced it via the above-mentioned poster on their official X handle.

What Does Eric Kripke Say About Gen V Season 2?

Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

Previously, Eric Kripke posted on X, telling fans that the episodes are done editing and they are currently working on the music and VFX of Gen V Season 2. In the post, he also stated that he believes this season to be better than Season 1, also promising fans that there will be an update about the release date and trailer for the upcoming season.

“Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait).”

With that being said, it looks like Eric Kripke is quite confident about his show, and all that’s left to see is if confidence pays off or not. So, let’s wait for what details await us on Saturday for the upcoming season of Gen V and stay tuned with us as we bring you everything we get our hands on.