Gen V Season 2 Early Reviews Are Here and It’s a Mixed Bag

Gen V Season 2 has been all over the internet since the day it dropped its first trailer, and now, after all this wait, we finally have the early reviews for Gen V Season 2 are here. Now, while the anticipation is at an all-time high, the reviews we have at hand point us in a direction that both elevates and somewhat mitigates our over-the-top expectations for the show. With that being said, let’s take a look at what the early reviews have to say before Gen V season 2 release time is upon us.

Gen V Season 2 Brings in Some Positive Reviews

Image Credit: Prime Video (via YouTube/Prime Video)

David Opie from The Empire Magazine brings in a shining review for Gen V Season 2. He highly praises how the series has managed to retain its dark humor, rooted in its elaborate and gory setting. David goes so far as to say that the show should continue for five more seasons, effectively implying that he never wants Gen V to go off the air. He writes-

“Gen V has levelled-up for season two thanks to its ability to balance the franchise’s signature cartoonish graphic grossness with three-dimensional character work. Forget Compound V – inject another five seasons of this straight into our veins.”

Following this one, another review from James Hunt of ComicBook.com says that Gen V Season 2 is much grander than the previous season. The interesting thing here is Hunt claiming that Gen V Season 2 is better than The Boys has ever been. Now, I don’t know what makes him say so, but that is indeed a bold claim to make. He states-

“Gen V Season 2 Is Bigger, Bloodier & Might Be Even Better Than The Boys.”

Another positive review comes to us from Alison Herman of Variety, who does not go above and beyond praising the show, but simply mentions that Gen V Season 2’s quality completely rests on the performances of its heroes and villains.

She also appreciates how the new season brings us a look into the young heroes who are trying to learn what heroism actually stands for instead of what is being taught to them. She writes-

“With the social commentary increasingly inexact, “Gen V” rests on the shoulders of its heroes, well-intentioned people struggling to tell real heroism from the pre-packaged kind. Fortunately, they’re still up to the task.”

So, by the looks of it, Gen V Season 2 is pretty sorted, but all that shimmers is not always gold. While the internet has been flooded with positive reviews, the number of negative ones, if not more, is equal to that of the positive ones, and we are going to take a look at it.

However, Negative Gen V Season 2 Reviews Keep Coming

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast gives out what feels like a reality check to Gen V Season 2. In his review, he states that the new season is trying too hard to match the kind of effect The Boys has on people. However, according to him, Season 2 feels repetitive, low on charisma, and kind of immature in a broader sense. He says-

“Try as it might to elevate its tale’s importance to the level of The Boys, it comes across as a repetitive and charisma-challenged teen-supes saga that’s yet to fully mature.”

Another negative review comes from Dais Johnston of Inverse, who points out that Season 2 suffers from the same mistakes made by The Boys. According to Dais, Gen V has always tried to mimic the effect created by The Boys, and while the grand scale of the original show often masks its errors, Gen V’s more confined approach makes them as obvious as daylight and often generates “more eyerolls than gasps”. She states-

“The sophomore season of ‘The Boys’ college spinoff is starting to suffer the problems of its original show. While there are still glimmers of the show it once was, and it remains very watchable, it elicits more eyerolls than gasps. To paraphrase William Shakespeare, the sins of the original show are to be laid upon the spinoff.”

Now, while the show is not out on Amazon Prime Video yet, it’s difficult to formulate an individual opinion on the show, but looking at the reviews, it’s safe to say that we need to brace for an online divide among the fanbase. So, let’s wait for season 2 to hit the screens, and let’s see which one of these reviews resonates with us while we bring you everything interesting we catch as the show progresses.