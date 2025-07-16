Fortnite Is Adding The World’s Most Accident Prone Dad In Next Mini Season

Fortnite collabs never fail to get players hyped, with fans eagerly waiting for their favorite pop culture icons to join the battle royale. Right now, in Chapter 6 Season 3, it’s all about Superman—players are loving the chance to suit up as the Man of Steel and save the day.

But let’s be real: the community goes wild when Fortnite drops those unexpected, totally off-the-wall collabs. Take the Family Guy crossover in Chapter 4 Season 1, for example. Players were rocking the Peter Griffin skin, taking out opponents left and right, and even squaring off against a chaotic Peter Griffin boss, tearing up the island.

Now, animated TV fans are excited about one collab in particular — The Simpsons. Rumors have been swirling since early Chapter 6 about Springfield making its way to the island. With the latest leaks, it looks like next season might finally let players drop into the action as their favorite Simpson family member with a unique live event.

Fortnite’s Simpson Mini-Season Leaked To End With Mind-Boggling Live Event

Fortnite recently released its latest v36.20 update that brought in a new Fortress of Solitude POI on the Chapter 6 island as well as buffed Superman’s Call mythic item. However, it’s not the new content that thrilled players; rather, the round of leaks has the community already excited.

As per the latest leaks, the rumored Simpsons collab will result in a mini-season and is expected to release as Chapter 6 Season 4 wraps up in November 2025. Since players are already expecting a Bugs Invasion theme next season, as per HYPEX, it’s safe to assume that the dedicated Simpsons season will be released towards the end of Chapter 6.

Furthermore, leaks have also revealed that the mini-season will end with a live event, thus ushering players into a new Chapter, which will be Chapter 7 – similar to how Chapter 2 Remix brought in Chapter 6.

What will happen during the live event, you ask? Well, that has not been revealed as of yet, but fans are already coming up with wild theories where Homer Simpson may blow up the entire island while chasing a Donut around a Springfield map. This would be pretty hilarious to see in an actual live event, given Homer is infamous for being the most accident-prone dad on TV animation.