Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Brings Back Fan-Favorite Weapons and Iron Man Collab to Blitz

Fortnite has been making constant changes to its gameplay and loot pool in the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4. Each week, Epic is making two changes to Fortnite, one for Battle Royale and the other for Reload and Blitz modes, which are two of the most popular modes.

Recently, Epic deployed a patch this past Wednesday on September 10, that added files for the Kai Cenat collab and brought quests for the Megazord mythic with a community challenge. However, on September 12, Epic once again shuffled the loot pool in Battle Royale and brought a new Marvel-themed Blitz week that players are absolutely loving right now.

Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Battle Royale Changes

Fortnite has vaulted, unvaulted, nerfed, and buffed several weapons across the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4 loot pool, which has shifted the meta once again. Here’s an overview of all the new changes:

Loot Pool Changes

Vaulted Weapons: Twinfire Shotgun

Unvaulted Weapons: MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Spire Rifle, Holo Twister Assault Rifle, Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Weapon Adjustments

Nerfed Guns

Wrecker Revolver (Common to Exotic) has been nerfed Damage per shell decreased by 6%: 7.4/7.8/8.2/8.6/9.0/9.4/6.7 -> 6.9/7.3/7.7/8.1/8.5/8.9/6.2 Environmental Damage per shell decreased by 2%: 4.5/4.8/5.0/5.3/5.5/5.8/4.8 -> 4.4/4.7/4.9/5.1/5.4/5.6/4.8



Buffed Guns

Veiled Precision SMG (Common to Mythic) has been buffed Clip Size increased by 9%: 21 -> 23 Firing Rate increased by 1%: 10.3/s -> 10.4/s

Hyperburst Pistol (Common to Exotic) has been buffed Clip Size increased by 14%: 21 -> 24 Burst Firing Rate increased by 5%: 18/s -> 19/s

Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Common to Exotic) has been buffed Damage per shell increased: 5.9/6.3/6.6/6.9/7.3/7.6/7.6 -> 6.1/6.5/6.8/7.1/7.5/7.8/7.8 Reload Time decreased: 4.7s/4.5s/4.3s/4.1s/3.8s/3.6s/3.6s -> 4.4s/4.2s/4.0s/3.8s/3.6s/3.2s/3.2s



Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Blitz Royale Changes

The latest Fortnite Blitz Royale hotfix added Stark Island and Iron Man mythics to the game mode, alongside several new weapons and items to the loot pool. Here’s what the changes look like:

New Map

A new Stark Industries Map has been added to Blitz with three POIs, namely Stark Industries, Stark Academy, and Stark Cabin.

Loot Pool Adjustments

Bus Starting Items

Added:

Set 1 (50%):

War Machine’s Arsenal

War Machine’s Hover Jets

Set 2 (50%)

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Iron Man Flight Kit

Removed

Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle

Double

Trouble

Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver

Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher

Eradicator Shadow Precision SMG

Eradicator Hop Rock Fury Assault Rifle

Exotic SlapBerry Fizz

Shield Bubble Jr.

Standard Silver Llamas Adjusted

Added

Lawless Blink Pump & Dump

Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol

Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun

Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle

Shadow Tracker

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Hop Rock Dualies

Lawless Rift Launcher

Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Golden Mythic Llamas Adjusted

Added

Lawless Blink Pump & Dump

Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol

Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun

Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle

Shadow Tracker

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Hop Rock Dualies

Lawless Rift Launcher

Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Removed

Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Supply Drops Adjusted

Added

Lawless Blink Pump & Dump

Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol

Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun

Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle

Shadow Tracker

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Hop Rock Dualies

Lawless Rift Launcher

Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Removed

Blitz Chain of Hades

Typhoon Blade (Mythic)

Random Exotic Rewards Adjusted

Removed

Unstable Yoink Shotgun

Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol

Unstable Frostfire Shotgun

Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver

Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle

Eradicator Hop Rock Fury Assault Rifle

Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher

Double

Trouble

Eradicator Shadow Precision SMG

Exotic SlapBerry Fizz

Medallion Pool Adjusted

Removed Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion

Apart from these changes, Iron Man’s Flight Kit and Stark Industries rifle have also received some changes.

Iron Man’s Flight Kit Adjustments

Iron Man’s Flight Kit has been buffed for Blitz:

Cooldown reduced by 75%: 20s -> 5s

Cooldown after taking damage reduced by 60%: 20s -> 8s

Ground Slam player damage increased by 50%: 60 -> 90

Furthermore, AI Bots will be able to use Rare to Legendary Stark Industries Rifle across Blitz matches.

What do you think about the latest update in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!