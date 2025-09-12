Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Brings Back Fan-Favorite Weapons and Iron Man Collab to Blitz

- Fortnite released a new hotfix on September 12.
- The hotfix brought back MK-Seven AR, Frenzy Auto Shotgun and more to Battle Royale.
- Iron Man and Stark Island crossover arrives in Blitz Royale.
Fortnite has been making constant changes to its gameplay and loot pool in the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4. Each week, Epic is making two changes to Fortnite, one for Battle Royale and the other for Reload and Blitz modes, which are two of the most popular modes.
Recently, Epic deployed a patch this past Wednesday on September 10, that added files for the Kai Cenat collab and brought quests for the Megazord mythic with a community challenge. However, on September 12, Epic once again shuffled the loot pool in Battle Royale and brought a new Marvel-themed Blitz week that players are absolutely loving right now.
Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Battle Royale Changes
Fortnite has vaulted, unvaulted, nerfed, and buffed several weapons across the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4 loot pool, which has shifted the meta once again. Here’s an overview of all the new changes:
Loot Pool Changes
Vaulted Weapons: Twinfire Shotgun
Unvaulted Weapons: MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Spire Rifle, Holo Twister Assault Rifle, Frenzy Auto Shotgun
Weapon Adjustments
Nerfed Guns
- Wrecker Revolver (Common to Exotic) has been nerfed
- Damage per shell decreased by 6%:
- 7.4/7.8/8.2/8.6/9.0/9.4/6.7 -> 6.9/7.3/7.7/8.1/8.5/8.9/6.2
- Environmental Damage per shell decreased by 2%:
- 4.5/4.8/5.0/5.3/5.5/5.8/4.8 -> 4.4/4.7/4.9/5.1/5.4/5.6/4.8
- Damage per shell decreased by 6%:
Buffed Guns
- Veiled Precision SMG (Common to Mythic) has been buffed
- Clip Size increased by 9%: 21 -> 23
- Firing Rate increased by 1%: 10.3/s -> 10.4/s
- Hyperburst Pistol (Common to Exotic) has been buffed
- Clip Size increased by 14%: 21 -> 24
- Burst Firing Rate increased by 5%: 18/s -> 19/s
- Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Common to Exotic) has been buffed
- Damage per shell increased:
- 5.9/6.3/6.6/6.9/7.3/7.6/7.6 -> 6.1/6.5/6.8/7.1/7.5/7.8/7.8
- Reload Time decreased:
- 4.7s/4.5s/4.3s/4.1s/3.8s/3.6s/3.6s -> 4.4s/4.2s/4.0s/3.8s/3.6s/3.2s/3.2s
- Damage per shell increased:
Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Blitz Royale Changes
The latest Fortnite Blitz Royale hotfix added Stark Island and Iron Man mythics to the game mode, alongside several new weapons and items to the loot pool. Here’s what the changes look like:
New Map
A new Stark Industries Map has been added to Blitz with three POIs, namely Stark Industries, Stark Academy, and Stark Cabin.
Loot Pool Adjustments
Bus Starting Items
Added:
Set 1 (50%):
- War Machine’s Arsenal
- War Machine’s Hover Jets
Set 2 (50%)
- Stark Industries Energy Rifle
- Iron Man Flight Kit
Removed
- Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
- Double
- Trouble
- Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver
- Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher
- Eradicator Shadow Precision SMG
- Eradicator Hop Rock Fury Assault Rifle
- Exotic SlapBerry Fizz
- Shield Bubble Jr.
Standard Silver Llamas Adjusted
Added
- Lawless Blink Pump & Dump
- Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
- Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun
- Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle
- Shadow Tracker
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Hop Rock Dualies
- Lawless Rift Launcher
- Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR
Golden Mythic Llamas Adjusted
Added
- Lawless Blink Pump & Dump
- Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
- Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun
- Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle
- Shadow Tracker
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Hop Rock Dualies
- Lawless Rift Launcher
- Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR
Removed
- Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists
- Thunderbolt of Zeus
Supply Drops Adjusted
Added
- Lawless Blink Pump & Dump
- Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
- Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun
- Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle
- Shadow Tracker
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Hop Rock Dualies
- Lawless Rift Launcher
- Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR
Removed
- Blitz Chain of Hades
- Typhoon Blade (Mythic)
Random Exotic Rewards Adjusted
Removed
- Unstable Yoink Shotgun
- Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol
- Unstable Frostfire Shotgun
- Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver
- Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
- Eradicator Hop Rock Fury Assault Rifle
- Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher
- Double
- Trouble
- Eradicator Shadow Precision SMG
- Exotic SlapBerry Fizz
Medallion Pool Adjusted
- Removed Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion
Apart from these changes, Iron Man’s Flight Kit and Stark Industries rifle have also received some changes.
Iron Man’s Flight Kit Adjustments
Iron Man’s Flight Kit has been buffed for Blitz:
- Cooldown reduced by 75%: 20s -> 5s
- Cooldown after taking damage reduced by 60%: 20s -> 8s
- Ground Slam player damage increased by 50%: 60 -> 90
Furthermore, AI Bots will be able to use Rare to Legendary Stark Industries Rifle across Blitz matches.
What do you think about the latest update in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!