Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Brings Back Fan-Favorite Weapons and Iron Man Collab to Blitz

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Blitz Iron Man
Image Credits: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite released a new hotfix on September 12.
  • The hotfix brought back MK-Seven AR, Frenzy Auto Shotgun and more to Battle Royale.
  • Iron Man and Stark Island crossover arrives in Blitz Royale.

Fortnite has been making constant changes to its gameplay and loot pool in the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4. Each week, Epic is making two changes to Fortnite, one for Battle Royale and the other for Reload and Blitz modes, which are two of the most popular modes.

Recently, Epic deployed a patch this past Wednesday on September 10, that added files for the Kai Cenat collab and brought quests for the Megazord mythic with a community challenge. However, on September 12, Epic once again shuffled the loot pool in Battle Royale and brought a new Marvel-themed Blitz week that players are absolutely loving right now.

Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Battle Royale Changes

Fortnite has vaulted, unvaulted, nerfed, and buffed several weapons across the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4 loot pool, which has shifted the meta once again. Here’s an overview of all the new changes:

Loot Pool Changes

Vaulted Weapons: Twinfire Shotgun

Unvaulted Weapons: MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Spire Rifle, Holo Twister Assault Rifle, Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Weapon Adjustments

Nerfed Guns

  • Wrecker Revolver (Common to Exotic) has been nerfed
    • Damage per shell decreased by 6%:
      • 7.4/7.8/8.2/8.6/9.0/9.4/6.7 -> 6.9/7.3/7.7/8.1/8.5/8.9/6.2
    • Environmental Damage per shell decreased by 2%:
      • 4.5/4.8/5.0/5.3/5.5/5.8/4.8 -> 4.4/4.7/4.9/5.1/5.4/5.6/4.8

Buffed Guns

  • Veiled Precision SMG (Common to Mythic) has been buffed
    • Clip Size increased by 9%: 21 -> 23
    • Firing Rate increased by 1%: 10.3/s -> 10.4/s
  • Hyperburst Pistol (Common to Exotic) has been buffed
    • Clip Size increased by 14%: 21 -> 24
    • Burst Firing Rate increased by 5%: 18/s -> 19/s
  • Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Common to Exotic) has been buffed
    • Damage per shell increased:
      • 5.9/6.3/6.6/6.9/7.3/7.6/7.6 -> 6.1/6.5/6.8/7.1/7.5/7.8/7.8
    • Reload Time decreased:
      • 4.7s/4.5s/4.3s/4.1s/3.8s/3.6s/3.6s -> 4.4s/4.2s/4.0s/3.8s/3.6s/3.2s/3.2s

Fortnite September 12 Hotfix Blitz Royale Changes

The latest Fortnite Blitz Royale hotfix added Stark Island and Iron Man mythics to the game mode, alongside several new weapons and items to the loot pool. Here’s what the changes look like:

New Map

A new Stark Industries Map has been added to Blitz with three POIs, namely Stark Industries, Stark Academy, and Stark Cabin.

Loot Pool Adjustments

Bus Starting Items

Added:

Set 1 (50%):

  • War Machine’s Arsenal
  • War Machine’s Hover Jets

Set 2 (50%)

  • Stark Industries Energy Rifle
  • Iron Man Flight Kit

Removed

  • Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
  • Double
  • Trouble
  • Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver
  • Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher
  • Eradicator Shadow Precision SMG
  • Eradicator Hop Rock Fury Assault Rifle
  • Exotic SlapBerry Fizz
  • Shield Bubble Jr.

Standard Silver Llamas Adjusted

Added

  • Lawless Blink Pump & Dump
  • Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
  • Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun
  • Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle
  • Shadow Tracker
  • Heisted Blink Mag SMG
  • Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
  • Heisted Breacher Shotgun
  • Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
  • Hop Rock Dualies
  • Lawless Rift Launcher
  • Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Golden Mythic Llamas Adjusted

Added

  • Lawless Blink Pump & Dump
  • Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
  • Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun
  • Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle
  • Shadow Tracker
  • Heisted Blink Mag SMG
  • Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
  • Heisted Breacher Shotgun
  • Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
  • Hop Rock Dualies
  • Lawless Rift Launcher
  • Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Removed

  • Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists
  • Thunderbolt of Zeus

Supply Drops Adjusted

Added

  • Lawless Blink Pump & Dump
  • Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
  • Lawless Twinfire Slap Shotgun
  • Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle
  • Shadow Tracker
  • Heisted Blink Mag SMG
  • Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
  • Heisted Breacher Shotgun
  • Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
  • Hop Rock Dualies
  • Lawless Rift Launcher
  • Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Removed

  • Blitz Chain of Hades
  • Typhoon Blade (Mythic)

Random Exotic Rewards Adjusted

Removed

  • Unstable Yoink Shotgun
  • Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol
  • Unstable Frostfire Shotgun
  • Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver
  • Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
  • Eradicator Hop Rock Fury Assault Rifle
  • Eradicator Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher
  • Double
  • Trouble
  • Eradicator Shadow Precision SMG
  • Exotic SlapBerry Fizz

Medallion Pool Adjusted

  • Removed Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion

Apart from these changes, Iron Man’s Flight Kit and Stark Industries rifle have also received some changes.

Iron Man’s Flight Kit Adjustments

Iron Man’s Flight Kit has been buffed for Blitz:

  • Cooldown reduced by 75%: 20s -> 5s
  • Cooldown after taking damage reduced by 60%: 20s -> 8s
  • Ground Slam player damage increased by 50%: 60 -> 90

Furthermore, AI Bots will be able to use Rare to Legendary Stark Industries Rifle across Blitz matches.

What do you think about the latest update in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!

Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom and an experienced video game journalist with over 7 years of experience covering everything from hit AAA titles to the ever-evolving world of live service games. He’s interviewed industry heavyweights, written for global publications, and now leads Gaming coverage at Beebom. When he’s not chasing patch notes or breaking news, you’ll find him deep in single-player adventures, building LEGO masterpieces, or hanging out with his dogs.

