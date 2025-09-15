Fortnite Leak Reveals New Party LTM That Lets You Betray Your Friends

Fortnite has constantly been releasing new content for the past month, ever since Chapter 6 Season 4 was released. The new season brought several new mechanics, weapons, as well as POIs, and a stunning Power Rangers crossover, which will unleash the Megazord in tomorrow’s update.

Alongside new content, Epic is bringing back some iconic weapons to the loot pool, as players have been extremely vocal about the weapons balance in the ongoing season, and numerous balance adjustments have accordingly been made. However, all eyes are set on the upcoming Fortnitemares update, which will add the annual Halloween content to the game.

But before the Halloween update hits BR, a new game mode has been leaked called Party Crashers LTM, and it brings some of the wildest gameplay mechanics yet for Zero Build fans.

Fortnite’s Upcoming Party Crashers LTM is Set to Break Friendships and Grant You a Free Skin For It

Fortnite’s rumored Party Crashers LTM promises to bring new mayhem to the battle royale format, combining social intrigue with high-stakes survival. Leaked info points to a Zero Build mode in which players begin single or in pre-formed squads, but mid-match dynamics allow for flexible alliances – team up with nearby enemies via proximity voice chat or betray them for an advantage.

The tagline “Make Friends Break Friends” contains the fundamental loop, encouraging rapid agreements that may be broken at any time, ideal for trash-talking and surprise backstabs. The mode, which is expected to be released with the next update on Thursday, September 18, 2025, will include distinctive elements such as group-locked supply drops and chests, guaranteeing that cooperative risks pay off or lead to epic betrayals.

Quests related to the event promote the new free Evie X skin, rewarding bold plays with cosmetics that scream “party crasher.” Proximity talk, set to “Everybody,” increases tension by making every bush into a potential ambush or bromance.

